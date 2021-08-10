Wigus Jenkins

Wilgus Jenkins, age 78, of Campton, KY passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at his residence.-He was born July 17, 1942, at Bulan, KY, and was the son of the late Oscar Willis and Goldie Ethel Watkins Jenkins.-He was preceded in death by a daughter: Charolette Bowling.-A son: Billy Ray Jenkins.-Sisters: Ruth Hounshell and Loretta Gillum. A brother: Fred Jenkins.-He is survived by a daughter: Elisha Nickell-Collins of Paris, KY.- Sons: David Jenkins and Marvin Jenkins of Campton, KY.- Sisters: Clara Jo Pelfrey, of Campton, KY; Pauline Wile of OH; Betty Faye Jenkins of Stanton, KY; Julie Jenkins of Jackson, KY; Alice Jean Jenkins of Hopkinsville, KY.- Brothers: Roy Lee Jenkins and Ray (rose) Jenkins of Jackson, KY.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 11:00 am.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Family requests that masks be worn due to COVID.