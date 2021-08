Is it possible there will be a Halo Infinite campaign demo before the release of the game this holiday? Alternatively, will there be a Halo Infinite single-player flight test, perhaps with co-op too? The first ever Halo Infinite fight preview start date was last weekend and only just concluded on Monday, and that was based around players against bots — so is it possible the next Halo Infinite flight will be the campaign? Will fans be able to try the Halo Infinite campaign early? Here’s all the info.