U.S. actress Christina Applegate diagnosed with multiple sclerosis
(Reuters) – Emmy-winning U.S. actress Christina Applegate has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), and described her condition as a “tough road”. “A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going,” she said in a tweet on Tuesday https://bit.ly/3CC8vJe.www.metro.us
