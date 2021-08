The Linux Mint team is busy backporting new features to Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 as well as earlier releases of the Linux Mint 20.x series. The team is also designing a new website. "The new website will have a new look but it will also feature an adaptive layout, work well on any device, present information in a modern way and focus on what most visitors expect to find when they first browse it: What is Linux Mint? Why use Linux Mint? How to install it?" With the stable release just behind us the timing is right and this project is given more focus. If you’re talented in graphics design, UI/UX design, web design or even artwork in general get in touch with us." Contact information for the team along with additional information on recent changes to the distribution can be found in the project's July newsletter.