What is UConn's recruiting philosophy that produced highly-ranked 2022 class? Dan Hurley aims high

By David Borges
NewsTimes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelieve it or not, UConn fans, Dan Hurley and his staff don’t land every recruit they covet. It may seem that they do, particularly after the Huskies landed two very important Class of 2022 recruits over the past month: Donovan Clingan, the 7-footer from Bristol who’s one of the highest-rated bigs in the nation, and Alex Karaban, a point-forward who’s not overly athletic but does just about everything well offensively.

Related
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
Columbia, SCThe State

He’s SC’s top basketball recruit. And he’s leaving high school to turn professional

Jazian Gortman is bypassing his senior year of high school and getting a jump on his professional basketball career. Gortman, the No. 1 ranked prospect in South Carolina and a top 10 national recruit, is leaving Keenan High School to join the upstart Overtime Elite league that launches in September and bills itself as a “transformative new sports league that offers the world’s most talented young basketball players a better pathway to becoming professional athlete.” He’ll make more than a half-million dollars with the move, one national media outlet reported.
College Sportssportswar.com

No way UM to SEC. ACC probably has buyers remorse with UM

Apparently significant changes to the ACC would trigger, add or subtract. -- wwhokie1 08/14/2021 5:19PM. Clemson, FSU and Miami say “sure” as they sign up with the SEC** -- hokieZ71 08/14/2021 3:19PM. While I tend to agree I’ll give it a shot as it relates to a national -- Femoyer...
College Sportsstakingtheplains.com

Texas Tech Football Notebook: Muddy Waters on his play; Value in Conference Realignment

You may be curious as to why I have not posted any non-transcripts of any of the post-practice press conferences and the reason is that there haven’t been any posted on YouTube. I messaged Matt Dowdy, who is in charge of communications for the football team, on Twitter and asked if the program would be doing that and he said that they’ve done small group one-on-one sessions, but that he would upload the next time that head coach Matt Wells spoke to the media. That’s really positive, hope this comes to fruition, and am glad that I’ll be able to do that for you.
College SportsYork Dispatch Online

Penn State's recruiting class now ranked No. 1 after weekend haul

As it turns out, the only thing that could stop Penn State's July winning streak on the recruiting trail was the month itself ending. The Nittany Lions picked up two more commitments for their 2022 class on the final day of the month Saturday, giving them a total of 12 pledges since July 1 and the No. 1 class in Rivals' national recruiting rankings with their season kickoff looming Sept. 4 at Wisconsin.

