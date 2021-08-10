A 422-Square-Foot Studio Uses Plants to Designate Different Areas

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I moved into this studio apartment with the intention of living a minimal lifestyle. This was my first time furnishing a home from scratch, which I very much enjoyed as I discovered what design styles really called to me. I also discovered my love for plants, which has now become a passion and central pieces to the home. I work from home as an IT consultant and wanted a space that felt inviting, productive, and represented how I felt as a person.