Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

There’s no substitute for experience, and Texas Tech will have plenty of it coming back in 2021

By Chuck Carlton
Dallas News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiko Jeffers could have checked out after last season and no one would have argued with the logic behind the decision. After 227 tackles in four seasons as a Texas Tech linebacker, Jeffers could have easily headed to the NFL. Or with an extra year of eligibility, he could have gone to another school, maybe one with a good chance to be in the College Football Playoff hunt.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Cumbie
Person
Colin Schooler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#American Football#The Red Raiders#Shough#Fbs#Schooler#Home Depot#Community College#Nil#Oklahoma State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLDallas News

5 bold predictions for Texas Tech in 2021, including the Red Raiders ending their bowl drought

One week closer to kickoff, we’re delivering some bold predictions for teams in the area. Here are five bold predictions for Texas Tech heading into this season:. It may seem daring to claim that someone who’s been slotted as a top pick in the 2022 NFL draft will be better than advertised. But even with all the buzz that Shough has created, he’s been met with cautious optimism from Red Raider fans. The quarterback position at Texas Tech has been a lackluster revolving door since the Patrick Mahomes Era. But after a handful of grim seasons in Lubbock, Shough appears to have the tools to take the program’s offense back to something that resembles its glory days.
Austin, TXheartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Tech Coach Matt Wells Insists There’s Still a QB Competition

Fall camps are opening across college football, and while the biggest quarterback competition to watch in the Big 12 is in Austin, Texas, don’t overlook Lubbock. At Texas Tech, head coach Matt Wells said on Thursday that the quarterback position has not been settled, adding, “Yeah, absolutely there’s a competition. … Nobody is enshrined as a started.”
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Tim Tebow on touchdown pass

A pair of first-year Jacksonville players connected on a touchdown pass at practice Friday. Their names? Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow. Two players who dominated offseason storylines for the Jaguars, Lawrence represents the No. 1 overall pick and the hopes for the revitalization of the franchise under new coach Urban Meyer. And Tebow, a former quarterback who made the oft-panned decision to give tight end a try, may be getting his last shot to stick in the NFL.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football loses another top recruit, a 5-star CB

The Ohio State football program has lost its second recruit in the last week. This time, it’s a five-star cornerback who was one of the cornerstones of the 2022 recruiting class. The Ohio State football program has the number one recruiting class for 2022. At one point, they had a...
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: In bold claim Dabo Swinney is not wrong

Former Alabama Football wide receiver, Dabo Swinney has come a long way. The one-time, real estate salesperson is considered by many as one of college football’s best coaches. Gene Stallings once put a lockdown on Dabo running his mouth, about being a new coaching staff hire for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now Dabo can say anything he wants, and, at the least, not worry about any pushback from Clemson fans.
College SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has warning about transfer portal

The landscape of college football has changed dramatically with the new rules for transfers and athletes now able to profit off their name, image and likeness. While Lane Kiffin has supported those changes, the Ole Miss coach believes they could lead to some “unintended consequences.”. Kiffin spoke about the NCAA’s...
College SportsSporting News

SEC is about to welcome one superpower from the Big 12, not two

Click on any story, listen to any podcast or watch any television discussion regarding Texas and Oklahoma’s pending move to the SEC, and you will inevitably hear about the blueblood status of the Longhorns and Sooners. College football royalty. Superpowers headed to the strongest conference in the nation. Two of the biggest brands in the game.
Florida StatePosted by
On3.com

Deion Sanders on the passing of Bobby Bowden

Deion Sanders played for Bobby Bowden at Florida State from 1985 to 1988. This morning, Sanders remembered his former head coach following his passing. “God bless the Bowden family, friends and loved ones,” tweeted Sanders. “My prayers are with you. I’ve lost one of the best coaches I’ve ever had.”
Texas StatePosted by
Whiskey Riff

Steve Spurrier Gets Brutally Honest About Texas In The SEC: “They Can’t Win The Big-12 Anyway”

Texas and Oklahoma flipped the college football world upside down last week when the news came out that they planned to leave the Big-12, and join the SEC. Many people were scratching their heads at the decision, as Oklahoma typically gets pummeled by SEC schools in the College Football Playoff, and Texas hasn’t even been really relevant in the Big-12 in the past decade.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Without intention or effort Nick Saban may have killed the Big 12

Nick Saban’s obsession with building organizations, teams, players and men leaves no time to focus on destroying anything. Saban’s extraordinary results have damaged the careers of opposing coaches and diminished the programs those coaches led – but only as byproducts of Alabama Crimson Tide success. Contrary to opinions from jealous...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Lineman Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Ohio State football lost an offensive lineman to the transfer portal on Monday, according to a report. Buckeyes’ third-year guard Ryan Jacoby has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Rivals. Jacoby hasn’t played a snap since joining Ohio State with the 2019 recruiting class. “2019 3-star OL Ryan Jacoby...

Comments / 0

Community Policy