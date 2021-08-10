Cancel
State policies can provide clear guidance on when to put on and take off masks - with benefits to health, education and the economy

By Julia Raifman
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Julia Raifman, Boston University and Alexandra Skinner, Boston University. (THE CONVERSATION) Although many people are eager to remove their masks, experts and much of the public increasingly recognize that indoor mask mandates can provide...

Related
Wilton, CTNorwalk Hour

Wilton businesses consider mask policy changes amid new state guidance

WILTON — With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing new guidance that people in “substantial transmission” areas should continue wearing masks in public indoor spaces, some local businesses in Wilton consider whether to make adjustments to their store policies. As of Friday, Cate Finnecy, owner of Classically Cate’s...
Ohio Stateosu.edu

Revised Ohio State policy requires masks indoors

President Kristina M. Johnson sent the following email to The Ohio State University community today (Aug. 2). Since December, we have celebrated the introduction of safe, effective and free COVID-19 vaccines that have helped contain the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they remain the best way to protect your family, friends, colleagues and yourself.
Public Healthspectrumnews1.com

The Latest: Psaki criticizes policy in states blocking masks

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Jen Psaki criticized policies in states such as Texas and Florida that have moved to block employers and proprietors from implementing mask or vaccine requirements to curb the coronavirus. Those two states are among several facing surging cases from the delta variant. “I think...
EducationVoice of America

Despite CDC Guidance, School Policies Vary on Masks, Vaccinations

Officials, educators and parents agree that millions of students in the United States should return to in-person classes next month. However, they disagree on how children can safely go to schools as the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads across the country. Dr. Rochelle Walensky is director of the U.S....
Oklahoma Statepublicradiotulsa.org

State Health Commissioner Says Oklahomans Are Free To Disregard CDC Mask Guidance Amid Delta Surge

Saying wearing a mask is a strictly optional "personal choice," Oklahoma State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye on Friday told reporters at the department's first media briefing in over a month that he does not endorse the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines recommending universal indoor masking to help reduce the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant in areas of high transmission.
Albany, NYTimes Union

State won't provide health guidance to K-12 schools this fall

ALBANY —State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Thursday that the governor's office and state Department of Health will not provide health guidance to school districts this fall. Instead, it will be up to local districts to make decisions about masking, surveillance testing and social distancing as students return to...
Public HealthGreenwichTime

Public health collides with politics as latest wave of mask wars take off

Twenty months into the pandemic, the latest wave of the face-mask culture war is in full swing. Parents are protesting in school board meetings from Virginia Beach to Stafford County, Va., demanding their children be allowed to attend school maskless. In Congress, Republicans are revolting, defiant after the Capitol Hill physician again required masks on the floor.
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Businesses creating own mask policies as they wait for guidance

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WICS/WRSP) — As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to update guidance and many states re-enforce mask mandates, many companies here in Illinois are wondering how to continue business as the Delta variant spreads. For right now, businesses tell FOX Illinois and NewsChannel 20 they are...
Fayette County, OHRecord-Herald

COVID cases increase in county

The level of community transmission of COVID-19 has increased to high for the county, according to Fayette County Public Health (FCPH), with 55 new cases reported over a 14-day period along with four new hospitalizations in the past week. The 14-day period for the results ending Aug. 11 is 198.2...
U.S. Politicshometownsource.com

State courts change masking guidance

The Minnesota Judicial Branch on July 30 announced a modification to its guidance on face coverings in court facilities. District court judges may require face coverings in courtrooms and public spaces of court facilities. Throughout the pandemic, the Judicial Branch has based its decisions for courthouse operations on the guidance...
Albany, NYwhcuradio.com

State Education Department to provide guidance to schools on Covid-19 precautions

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – While the State Department of Health had previously said it would leave reopening plans to individual districts, the Department of Education now says it will be providing guidance. A letter to district superintendents yesterday confirmed the incoming guidance. State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa says the decision...
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers: Does duty to patients trump right to refuse the shot?

Over the past three weeks, state after state has passed some form of mandate requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Health policy experts expect the trend to continue as the delta variant ravages the country, and it may even speed up if the Food and Drug Administration gives full approval to a vaccine, which could come within weeks.
Educationnysed.gov

Statement From State Education Department Regarding Need for Department of Health Guidance

Notwithstanding the position of the Executive Chamber that the Department of Health (DOH) will not be releasing guidance to assist schools with welcoming students back to safe and healthy learning environments in September, Commissioner of Education Betty A. Rosa has sent a letter asking Commissioner Howard Zucker to consider DOH’s statutory responsibilities as the state agency devoted to protecting the public health.
New York City, NYhudsonvalley360.com

State Ed pleads for guidance from health dept.

New York schools continue to ask for COVID guidance after the state has left decisions up to the schools. The state Education Department issued a statement Thursday in response to an earlier announcement from state Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker that his department will not issue guidance to schools for the start of the year.
Public Healththetruthaboutcancer.com

CDC Planning “Green Zone” Relocation Camps For People At “High Risk” For The Coronavirus

Anyone who believes that Anthony (Heil Hitler) Fauci and his fellow White Coats (Brown Shirts is a more fitting description) at the CDC have any intention of relaxing the tyrannical burden they have inflicted upon the world is living in fantasyland. Sounding eerily similar to Stalin’s “labor” camps, the CDC is planning “Green Zone” relocation camps for people determined to be at “high risk” for the coronavirus.

