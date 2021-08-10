Some nursing home workers are not vaccinated in Kankakee County

As the director of nursing at Harvest View Senior Living in Herscher, Jamie Sparenberg remembers the fear her residents experienced when the COVID-19 pandemic first started. “They were not educated, so we worked a lot on that,” she said. “A few of them actually thought that it was in the air, so they wouldn’t leave the room. They just wanted to be a recluse, so we had to educate them that it’s OK to go outside and sit on your patio.”