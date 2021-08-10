Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Actress Christina Applegate reveals MS diagnosis

By Addy Bink
ABC 4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC4) – Christina Applegate, known for her roles in “Married…with Children” and “Dead to Me,” says she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey,” Applegate says in an overnight post to Twitter. “But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some [explicative] blocks it.”

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rex Linn
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Christina Applegate
Person
Kathy Griffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Ms#Mayo Clinic#People Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You're Getting Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Like Selma Blair

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has been completely transparent about her struggles with the progressive disease, and has raised awareness in the process. In a = interview with Town & Country, the Cruel Intentions star takes a deep dive into her health condition, including discussing some of the main symptoms she has experienced. "I am aware my challenges affect other hopeful or isolated people—and a few of them may be joyful snobs like me," Blair told the magazine. "I'm very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life. I am humbled and pleased to be any inspiration for people." Read on to learn about the symptoms you have MS like Selma Blair—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You May Have Multiple Sclerosis, Like Christina Applegate

Actress Christina Applegate, of Dead to Me, has announced she has multiple sclerosis. "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey," the Anchorman star wrote. "But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a–hole blocks it." She continued: "As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Christina Applegate Gets Support From Selma Blair After Sharing Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Selma Blair is offering Christina Applegate support after the Dead to Me actress shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Christina shared the news on Monday, Aug. 9, writing on Twitter, "It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Netflix star Christina Applegate shocks fans with devastating health update

Christina Applegate shocked her fans on Tuesday after revealing the devastating news that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The star of hit Netflix show Dead to Me shared her heartbreaking health update on Twitter, posting: "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey."
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

As Rebel Fans Await Renewal Update, Katey Sagal Talks Reuniting With Married With Children's Christina Applegate

Katey Sagal has been in the TV industry for decades now, and she fully understands that it’s full of ups and downs. Yet she was still caught somewhat off guard when her latest series, Rebel, was cancelled by ABC after one season. While the actress is currently waiting for news of a renewal on another entertainment platform, she does have other things in the pipeline. For instance, she’s set to reunite with former Married… with Children co-star Christina Applegate on Season 3 of Netflix’s Dead to Me.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Kathy Griffin Reveals Most Shocking Thing About Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Kathy Griffin shared some unfortunate news with fans on Monday morning, but she's staying optimistic. On Aug. 2, Griffin revealed that she has lung cancer in an Instagram post. The 60-year-old actor wrote that she was about to have surgery and said that she and her doctors are hopeful that she will be just fine. But, there is one aspect of the diagnosis that surprised Griffin and may surprise her fans, too: Griffin has never smoked.
CelebritiesABC News

Trailer for 'Introducing, Selma Blair' shows the star's MS battle

The first trailer has been released for "Introducing, Selma Blair," a Discovery+ documentary about actress Selma Blair's battle with multiple sclerosis. The trailer shows raw and emotional moments as Blair deals with symptoms of the illness and treatments for it, including chemotherapy. We also see glimpses of the actress at some of her lowest points, as well as more joyful times spent with her 10-year-old son, Arthur.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Selma Blair Sends Love To Pal & Co-Star Christina Applegate After She Reveals She’s Also Battling MS

Selma Blair responded to her ‘The Sweetest Thing’ co-star’s announcement that she’s also battling MS with a kind message and support. After Christina Applegate, 49, announced that she had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) on Tuesday August 10, Selma Blair, 49, tweeted her support for her friend. Selma has been open about her battle with MS, since being diagnosed with the chronic illness in 2018, and assured her The Sweetest Thing co-star that she was there for her, and their kids would also help. “Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love,” she wrote.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shape Magazine

Selma Blair Shares a Raw Look At Her Fight with MS In an Upcoming Doc

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has continuously opened up about her health journey with fans. Whether posting what a makeup tutorial would look like for someone with MS or detailing the complications from her diagnosis, the 49-year-old actress has been candid about the highs and lows she's experienced over the years. And now, Blair's story will be the subject of a new Discovery+ documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair.
CelebritiesPopculture

Selma Blair Reveals She Was Told to 'Make Plans for Dying' Following MS Diagnosis

The trailer for Selma Blair's Discovery+ documentary, Introducing Selma Blair has been released and the Cruel Intentions actress reveals the harrowing journey she's been on since receiving her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis –– including being told to "make plans for dying." Called a "deeply intimate and powerful feature," the documentary focuses on Blair's MS diagnosis and personal acceptance.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Jon Gosselin's Girlfriend Colleen Conrad Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Jon Gosselin's girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, is sharing her battle with breast cancer. Over the weekend, Conrad revealed to her Instagram followers that she was diagnosed with "Stage 2, triple-negative breast cancer" in April after a mass was found in her right breast following a mammogram that she says she put "off for almost two-and-a-half years."
Cancernickiswift.com

Meghan McCain Has Strong Words For Kathy Griffin After Cancer Diagnosis

Kathy Griffin was dealt another devastating blow when she was diagnosed with lung cancer. She shared the news on Instagram, revealing that she was going to undergo surgery to have half of her left lung removed. The diagnosis came as a shock because she is not a smoker. Griffin let...
Celebritiessurvivornet.com

‘If He’s Calling For Me It Must Be Bad; I Can Barely Even Walk!’ Says Comedian & Lung Cancer Fighter Kathy Griffin As She Shares Funny Story from Recovery

Comedian Kathy Griffin recently announced she was diagnosed with lung cancer; in a new video, she updates fans on her status and shares a funny story from her recovery. Treatment options for lung cancer can include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy or a combination of these treatments. Focusing on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy