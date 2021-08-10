Actress Christina Applegate reveals MS diagnosis
(ABC4) – Christina Applegate, known for her roles in “Married…with Children” and “Dead to Me,” says she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey,” Applegate says in an overnight post to Twitter. “But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some [explicative] blocks it.”www.abc4.com
