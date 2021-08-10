Cancel
When John Cena Says He'll Stop Wrestling With The WWE

John Cena is officially back in the WWE, and it's for longer than fans may have expected. The wrestling legend-turned-actor is in the midst of a Summer of Cena touring schedule, which is presently set to climax at SummerSlam 2021, where he will square off against Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It's up in the air whether Cena will head after that, though the star of The Suicide Squad recently shared some big-picture insight on when he thinks he'll be ready to step away from the WWE ring for good.

