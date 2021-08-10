Cancel
‘Hades’ review: Supergiant’s latest is, quite literally, a god-tier game

By Dom Peppiatt
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHades is god-like, in every sense of the word. It’s attractive, it’s compelling, it’s wrathful (when it wants to be) and it’s got such a gift at getting in your head that you can understand its cult-like reputation amongst gamers and non-gamers alike. Weaving together considered, inspired storytelling with action that could go toe-to-toe even gaming’s most loved roguelite titans, Hades is both exceptional and essential, pitting you as one of the most complete, rounded protagonists you’ll ever meet, rebelling against something he doesn’t even comprehend.

