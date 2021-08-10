‘Hades’ review: Supergiant’s latest is, quite literally, a god-tier game

Reviewing Hades in 2021 almost feels redundant. The game's been available on other platforms since September of last year, and has garnered heaps of praise and awards in the months it's taken to appear on Sony's systems. You probably already know what we're going to say about Supergiant's rogue-lite action game, because we've had a year of people falling in love with the darn thing. Still, it's always nice to try something first hand, and we'd be remiss to skip over this celebrated indie title. We've been making our attempts to escape Hell on PlayStation 5, and you know what? The game's really bloody good.