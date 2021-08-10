Cancel
Very hot and humid today with storm chances

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re in for a VERY hot and humid day! It comes with storm chances too. As you’re heading out the door this Tuesday morning, grab the umbrella. Not everyone gets wet today but heavy downpours will be possible for some, and you won’t want to be caught without it. We’ve already seen pockets of thunderstorm activity today and more will be possible into the afternoon/evening. A couple strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds or hail are possible.

