Steve “Zumbi” Gaines, rapper in the Bay Area hip-hop group Zion I, has died at the age of 49. Gaines’ family confirmed the rapper’s death to KQED Friday; while they did not provide cause of death, All Hip Hop reports that it was from complications related to Covid-19. “It is with utter disbelief and great sadness that the Gaines family shares the news of the passing of Steve ‘Zumbi’ Gaines on Friday, August 13, 2021. Gaines, 49 and the MC of the critically acclaimed hip-hop group Zion I, passed away at Alta Bates Hospital today in the early morning from unknown causes,”...