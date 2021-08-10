Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Joseph Gordon-Levitt wants to record his debut solo album

By Ella Kemp
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph Gordon-Levitt has said he has plans to record a debut album. The actor recently spoke to NME about his new Apple TV+ show Mr. Corman, and opened up about his ambitions as a musician as well. Addressing his collaborative project HitRecord, Gordon-Levitt also teased his ideas for making an...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Travis Kalanick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nme#Hitrecord#Super Pumped
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosRochester Sentinel

Roush Review: Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s TV Comeback as ‘Mr. Corman’

When life gets to be too much for Josh Corman—which happens a lot—he drifts into flights of fantasy: sometimes rapturously musical and other times downright apocalyptic, with hallucinations of a flaming meteor hurtling toward Earth. And yet it’s the realism of the new 10-part Apple TV+ dramedy Mr. Corman that is most compelling in an indulgent but moving character study of disappointment, anxiety and, ever so possibly, hope.
CelebritiesMarietta Daily Journal

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is ‘Mr. Corman,’ Lin-Manuel Miranda Is ‘Vivo,’ Up Close and Personal with Luke Bryan and Val Kilmer, Summer Olympics

If it’s Friday, it must be a busy streaming day. Give an Apple to Mr. Corman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s return to TV as star-writer-director. Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda gives voice to a musical honey bear in Netflix’s animated Vivo. Country music’s Luke Bryan and movie star Val Kilmer get personal in new documentaries. As the Summer Games enter the final weekend, highlights include the gold-medal basketball match between USA and France.
TV SeriesNewsweek

'Mr. Corman' Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot for Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Apple TV Series

Mr. Corman is the upcoming comedy series on Apple TV, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Arturo Castro, and Debra Winger. Gordon-Levitt created, wrote, directed and stars in the series, which follows the story of a 30-something teacher and aspiring rock star, Josh Corman, as he struggles with achieving the "perfect life." Newsweek has everything you need to know about Mr. Corman including the show's release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more.
Mental HealthPaste Magazine

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Hopes Mr. Corman Will Start a Conversation Around Mental Health and Anxiety

Mr. Corman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s new series from Apple TV+, follows Josh (Gordon-Levitt) as he struggles through his day-to-day life, managing anxiety while working as a 5th-grade teacher in Los Angeles. Josh had big dreams of being a rockstar and becomes wracked with nostalgia and regret as he finds himself in a world he doesn’t recognize, living a life he never imagined living. In addition to starring in Mr. Corman, Gordon-Levitt also created the series, writing and directing most of the episodes.
TV & Videosimore.com

You can now stream Joseph Gordon-Levitt's 'Mr. Corman' on Apple TV+

You can now stream new Apple TV+ show Mr. Corman with the first two episodes available to watch. The show stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the titular character. The show premieres today with Godron-Levitt playing Josh Corman, the titular character who is an artist at heart. Check out the trailer for...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Mr Corman review: Joseph Gordon-Levitt finds hope on the other side of anxiety

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has had one of those careers that aspiring actors get down on their knees and pray for. It’s been 25 years since eccentric alien sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun made the Los Angeles native a star, and in that quarter century he’s built an enviable body of work that includes acclaimed romcoms (10 Things I Hate About You, 500 Days of Summer), indie mysteries (Brick), big-budget action (Inception) and his self-penned feature directorial debut Don Jon. Gordon-Levitt, it’s fair to say, is living the dream.
Mental Healthheyuguys.com

Joseph Gordon-Levitt on exploring mental health in new AppleTV+ series Mr. Corman

Mr. Corman launches today on AppleTV+ and to mark its release, we had the pleasure in speaking to its leading man (who also happens to be writer, director and producer). The talented performer speaks with us about the art of collaboration and what he learnt from his experience making Don Jon. He also talks about exploring mental health, specifically anxiety attacks, in this series, and looks back and recalls teachers that inspired him throughout his childhood.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Addresses Possible DCEU Return

It would be a fairly hefty understatement to say that Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises proved to be fairly polarizing. Obviously, it was burdened with impossible expectations as one of the most hotly-anticipated blockbusters in history, as both a direct sequel to The Dark Knight and the closing chapter to what had already become regarded as one of cinema’s all-time great trilogies.
Moviesepicstream.com

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Doesn't Seem Sure About Reprising Robin Role in the DCEU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. We've pretty much established over the last decade that The Dark Knight trilogy is one of comic book film's crowning achievements but despite how good the trilogy turned out to be, I think we can all agree that Christopher Nolan dropped the ball on Joseph Gordon-Levitt's John Blake who was revealed at the end of The Dark Knight Rises to be Robin. Obviously, Warner Bros. didn't have plans for the character who could've easily starred in his own spinoff film that would center on Gotham's new savior.
TV & Videosmactrast.com

Apple TV+ Offers Sneak Peek at Its New Dark Comedy ‘Mr. Corman,” Starring Joseph Gordon Levitt

Apple TV+ on Thursday released a sneak peek at “Mr. Corman,” the dark comedy series created by, directed by, and starring Joseph Gordon Levitt. “Mr. Corman” follows the days and nights of Josh Corman, played by Gordon-Levitt, an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn’t panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiancé Megan has moved out and his high school buddy Victor has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for, but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person. Darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt, this relatable dramedy speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings – rich with good intentions, poor with student loans and yearning to become real grown-ups sometime before they die.
TV ShowsTelegraph

Mr Corman, Apple TV+, review: a dose of gentle suburban angst from Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is an indie movie darling and Mr Corman, the TV show he has written, directed, stars in and executive produced for Apple TV+, is an indie movie in series form. That’s to say it is quirky, warm, and lovingly put together. It ambles along pleasingly without ever worrying about things like plot development. You can watch a couple of episodes, as I did, and come away feeling both “meh” and “yeah!”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Joseph Gordon-Levitt opens up about Mr Corman moment inspired by his late brother

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has opened up about a moment in Mr Corman which was inspired by his late brother.Gordon-Levitt’s older brother, Dan, passed away suddenly in October 2010. A famed fire-spinning artist, he also co-founded HitRECord.org. with his brother. Gordon-Levitt tweeted about the death of his brother at the time, calling him “my super hero brother.”Speaking to Insider, Gordon-Levitt was asked about his brother’s influence on his work. “He’s in kind of everything I do”, the actor said. He went on to open up about how his brother is an influence in his new Apple TV+ show, which is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy