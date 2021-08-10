Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Claims of voter suppression in newly enacted state laws don't all hold up under closer review

By Derek T. Muller
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) As states across the U.S. enact new laws relating to elections, there have been efforts to capture, in aggregate, the effects of those laws. Reports, found in both journalism and advocacy group statements, that new election laws will “restrict” voting or have an “anti-voter” effect misrepresent what many of the laws will do.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priscilla Chan
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Legislatures#Voting Machines#The Washington Post#Americans#House#The Utah Legislature#The Voting Rights Lab#The Nevada Legislature#Senate#Assembly#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

State, national Democrats warn new Arizona election law is unconstitutional, Democrats warn

State and national Democrats are threatening to sue if state officials don’t fix a pending election law that they say is unconstitutional. In a demand letter, the Democratic National Committee and the state Democratic Party took aim at provisions of Senate Bill 1819 that could purge from the rolls voters who are registered to vote for federal offices only.
Presidential ElectionMinneapolis Star Tribune

Let's do a recount on 'voter suppression'

As states across the U.S. enact new laws relating to elections, there have been efforts to capture the overall effects of those laws. Reports, found in both journalism and advocacy group statements, that new election laws will "restrict" voting or have an "anti-voter" effect misrepresent what many of the laws will do.
ElectionsDevils Lake Daily Journal

Perry says: Voter suppression

Voter suppression efforts across the country are well reported and becoming more restrictive every year. There are forces, usually funded by the richest of the rich to maintain their financial stranglehold on our political process and using well-funded lobbyist, to promote a form of legalized bribery, control much of state and federal government. I remember hearing the story where a lobbyist visited a newly elected member of Congress to ask this representative of the people to do something beneficial to those paying for this lobbying services. The lobbyist simply stated that by doing this favor for his/her benefactors a million dollars would be made available for his next campaign but not doing the favor would mean that million dollars would be available to someone else to campaign against the politician when seeking re-election. It important to understand how much time and how hard it is to raise a million dollars for a political campaign so simply doing the favor is the most logical action that most often taken.
Presidential Electionkkfi.org

Voter Restriction Bills and the Legacy of Voter Suppression

The ACLU reports that over 360 voter restriction bills are being proposed by legislatures in 47 states across the country. This wave of action by GOP legislators follows in the wake of false claims by former President Trump that the 2020 election was stolen. The sponsors of the bills say the laws are about election integrity. Many experts say the laws will make it harder for people to vote.
Colorado StateSterling Journal-Advocate

CAPITOAL REVIEW: Progressive Dems dare Colorado voters to hold them accountable

Governor Jared Polis and Progressive Democrat majorities at the State Capitol have spent the past three years ignoring clearly-expressed voices of Colorado voters on tax and economic issues. In fact, Progressive Democrats’ disregard for many of the same voters who elected them has become so brazen that they seem to be daring voters to hold them accountable.
Wisconsin Statewxerfm.com

CANNABIS LEGALIZATION IN WISCONSIN NOT LIKELY. COUNTY LAW COMMITTEE TAKES NO STANCE, STATE REPRESENTATIVES HERE DON’T FAVOR

Cannabis, specifically marijuana, still faces a tough road towards legalization in Wisconsin, but it’s not for lack of trying. Legislation to legalize use of cannabis by Wisconsin adults for both medical and recreational use was reintroduced on Monday by Democrat Senator Melissa Agard of Madison. Agard said the bill is similar to the Governor’s budget proposal by investing about half the tax revenue made from sales into community reinvestment grants to help underserved communities and communities wronged by the prohibition of cannabis. Agard has tried for the past 8 years to get the bill passed, saying that the biggest problem with it in Wisconsin is the fact that it’s still illegal. And while Governor Evers is in favor of legalization, and Attorney General Josh Kaul favors medical marijuana use, Republicans in the legislature have considered such moves a non-starter.
Maryland StatePosted by
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Maryland has its own style of voter suppression; judge dismisses challenge to Annapolis mailing out ballots

VOTER SUPPRESSION, MARYLAND-STYLE: The headlines are full of worries about mounting voter suppression in many states, such as Texas, Georgia, and Wisconsin. But Maryland has long had its own form of voter suppression that goes largely unnoticed, writes Len Lazarick for Maryland Reporter. Legislative leaders are proud of how easy it is to register to vote in Maryland. However, “Left out of chest-puffing pride is how badly Maryland treats voters who do not choose to participate in the duopoly by refusing to register as a Democrat or Republican.”
Presidential ElectionWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Voter suppression is bad for democracy

An elected official recently stated that for the 2020 election several county auditors sent out unsolicited ballots to voters. He also claimed the ballots were prefilled. Both assertions are false. Unsolicited absentee ballots are never sent to voters. Voters who wish to submit absentee ballots must submit an absentee ballot request form to the local auditor. The auditor will then send an absentee ballot as well as a return envelope and security sleeve.
Politicswrganews.com

Secretary of State takes action to clean up voter rolls

August 5, 2021–7:05 p.m. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that he is taking another step to update voter lists to safeguard election integrity. Georgia election officials are sending 185,666 notifications this week to voter files that have registered no contact with Georgia’s election system for at least five calendar years.
Presidential ElectionChar-Koosta News

Tribal leaders discuss voter suppression efforts with White House

Tribal Nation leaders meeting with Vice-President Harris and Secretary of Interior Haaland promises to be the first of more. Flathead Nation Tribal Councilwoman Shelly Fyant said she felt prior to the meeting that she and five other Tribal Nations political, spiritual and activist leaders had with Vice-President Kamala Harris, and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland would be, for her, a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Instead, it turned out to be a first of what promises to be more such meetings with the pair of female trailblazers that occupy in the very top tier of political and administrative seats of power in the federal government.
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

MOVE Texas Director Talks Voter Suppression in Texas

Texas Democrats are currently lobbying the President and U.S. Congress to enact federal voting protections, so we used the historic moment to look at the Lone Star State’s history of suppressing Black and brown votes. We spoke with Charlie Bonner, communications director with Move Texas, a nonpartisan nonprofit that engages youth communities through civic education. Move Texas directors advocate for the protection and expansion of voting rights at the local, county, and state levels. Bonner described recent attempts to suppress votes in Texas and also gave advice on how folks can use civic engagement to protect the voting rights of all Texans. You can watch all of our past episodes on Instagram @FortWorthWeekly.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Kaul, 21 Attorney Generals Warn of Voter Suppression

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, along with 21 other attorneys general, on Monday sent a letter to bipartisan congressional leaders urging them to pass legislation protecting against both voter suppression and election subversion and possibly reform the filibuster. “Following the 2020 presidential election, we witnessed something many of us considered...
Presidential Electionnsjonline.com

HILL: Waving the bloody shirt of voter suppression

President Joe Biden is waving the bloody shirt about legislative attempts in Texas and Georgia to clean up the voting process by saying they represent “the worst challenge to our democracy since the Civil War”. “Waving the bloody shirt” was a tactic used by Radical Republicans in post-Civil War elections...
Presidential Electionnevadacurrent.com

Ford, 21 AGs tell congressional leaders to guard against voter suppression

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, along with 21 other attorneys general, on Monday sent a letter to bipartisan congressional leaders urging them to pass legislation protecting against both voter suppression and election subversion and possibly reform the filibuster. “Following the 2020 presidential election, we witnessed something many of us considered...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Defeat voter suppression efforts: Vote

It’s bad enough that roadblocks are being thrown up at voting booths throughout the country, efforts to suppress voter turnout have now evidently gone door to door. That’s the unavoidable inference in York County, where a shadowy, self-appointed “election integrity committee” has been knocking on doors in an attempt to ferret out information on how local residents voted in the 2020 elections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy