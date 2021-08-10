Illegally poached alligator snapping turtles triumphantly return to Texas

In June, officials released 21 adult and six juvenile alligator snapping turtles back into East Texas after the reptiles were sized in an illegal trafficking attempt. Five years ago, Texas Game Wardens discovered large alligator snapping turtles (some weighing up to 150 pounds) being poached from the Lone Star State and transported to Louisiana in violation of the federal Lacey Act. Wardens transported the turtles to East Texas from the Natchitoches National Fish Hatchery in Louisiana, which is where they were held following their seizure by law enforcement in 2016.