Los Angeles, CA

Upscribe, raising $4M, wants to drive subscription-first DTC brand growth

By Christine Hall
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles-based company, developing subscription software for direct-to-consumer e-commerce merchants, is Siva’s fourth startup experience and first time as founder. He closed a $4 million seed round to go after two macro trends he is seeing: buying physical products, like consumer-packaged goods, on a recurring basis, and new industries offering subscriptions, like car and fashion companies.

techcrunch.com

