Upscribe, raising $4M, wants to drive subscription-first DTC brand growth

Half of Americans rely on friends and family for restaurant recommendations but your inner circle may not have the same tastes as you. Some turn to social media to discover what influencers are recommending. Others are reliant on static review sites like Yelp. But lost in these exchanges is a centralized, trusted destination to organize and access consistent recommendations that are relevant to the specific user. Seek seeks to change this with its social recommendation platform that connects consumers with like-minded curators that provide recommendations across six different segments – restaurants, cafes and sweets, nightlife, attractions, events, and activities. Users can discover, save, and share consumer leisure recommendations from curators that share similar tastes rather than relying on anonymous reviews. The newly-launched platform, currently focused on NYC, is designed for curators to build audiences and interact with their followers, offering monetization options that preserve authenticity but also allow the curators to earn a living.
Comments / 0