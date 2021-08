Red Nose Day is a campaign to end child poverty, funding programs that keep children safe, healthy, and, most importantly, educated. The Red Nose Day team believes that all children deserve a quality education, and that would not be possible without amazing teachers like you. That’s why they want to support your back-to-school needs at the start of this school year. You do so much to support the growth and well-being of our children, and Red Nose Day wants to help you make this the best year yet.