It’s a commonly-held belief in NHL circles, and hockey in general, that goalies tend to be a bit weird. It’s more strange to find a goalie that isn’t weird than it is to find one that is. After all, who would willingly sign up to have people fling frozen rubber discs at you at high speeds? There have been many quirky, memorable goalies over the years but there are a few that stand out as the craziest goalies in NHL history.