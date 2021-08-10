Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

5 Minutes With ID: Scott Camp on the Disconnect Between Buyers, Suppliers and Incentives

By Unit 202 Productions, Eric Sorensen, Mike Hockett
nddist.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistributors have an enormous amount of information and recurring transactions to keep track of. Even for larger distributors, it’s easy for companies to develop blind spots when it comes to procurement decisions and inventory management. In this episode, I speak with Scott Camp, who is founder and CEO of Atlas...

www.inddist.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fastenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Softwarenddist.com

Differentiating in Industrial Distribution With Software

It is a constant struggle for regional industrial distributors to be top-of-mind with their customers. The competition for mindshare comes from local distributors, the nationals, disruptors like Amazon and Home Depot, and disintermediators (suppliers who sell directly to customers through online marketplaces). Differentiation is difficult as these competitors sell either the same or very similar MRO products as you. Do you know how much spend leakage is occurring with your accounts? How do you keep and grow your share of customer spend? How to you stay top-of-mind for not only replenishment but spot-buys?
Economynddist.com

The Secret to Strategic Sales Planning

Sales planning is not what it used to be. Data assets are more available than ever to the sales planning organization. Identifying complex customer behavior with analytics tools can take the headache out of the process of setting goals and quotas. Simplifying the process for sales managers is the ultimate goal, which enables them to focus on sales and execution of the plan, not the development of the plan itself. It is easy to understand how sales staff can get lost in the mire of data. Motivation plummets and sales performance suffers. Alignment of CRM data and the financial planning process and systems empowers operational effectiveness.
Medical & Biotechnddist.com

Shorehill Capital Invests in Packaging Supplies Distributor Flexpak

Shorehill Capital LLC has announced the recapitalization of Flexpak, LLC in partnership with the company’s management team and Brian Kellen, the company’s founder and CEO. The transaction closed on July 30. Headquartered in Woods Cross, UT, Flexpak is a value-added distributor and supplier of packaging supplies, including stock and custom...
Public Healthnddist.com

June Manufacturing Technology Orders Topped Pre-Pandemic Level

McLean, VA — Orders for manufacturing technology totaled $490.3 million in June 2021, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders report published by AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology. This is a 9 percent increase over May 2021 and a 42 percent increase over June 2020. For the first half of 2021, orders totaled $2.51 billion, a 49 percent increase over the first half of 2020 and the largest half-year period since 2018.
EconomyTechRepublic

Home vs. office: Why there's such a disconnect between workers and employers

A new report from Braintrust finds only 6% of open positions for knowledge workers are remote; far more roles are office-centric. Knowledge workers who want to work remotely are not finding many new job listings that fit that requirement, according to a new analysis of 150,000 open jobs. Braintrust did a reality check on the supply and demand of remote-first jobs and the findings weren't good for anyone who wants to work from home: "The Remote Work revolution isn't translating into mass opportunities for remote first knowledge work jobs."
BusinessFortune

Why an inflation-fueled ‘great disconnect’ matters

Over the past few weeks, I’ve spoken with experts about finance chiefs' growing concerns over inflation, which are coming to fruition. In June, a key inflation barometer closely monitored by the Federal Reserve increased 3.5% from a year earlier. The 12-month surge was the fastest since 1991, Fortune reported. And...
Huntsville, ALnddist.com

Alabama Factory to Supply Steel Parts to Auto Plants

Three companies have come together to build a $40 million factory in North Alabama to supply steel parts to auto manufacturers. The factory is the product of Toyota Tsusho America Inc., Southern Mobility Products and SteelSummit Holdings. According to the Associated Press and first reported by AL.com, Madison Metal Processing...
nddist.com

McNaughton-McKay to Acquire Fellow Michigan Distributor Caniff Electric Supply

MADISON HEIGHTS, MI — McNaughton-McKay Electric Company has announced an agreement, in principle, to acquire Caniff Electric Supply, the largest independent electrical distributor of construction products in southeast Michigan. Caniff Electric Supply, headquartered in Hamtramck, MI, was founded in 1982 by Doug and Robert Bemis and has remained under family...
Businessnddist.com

Kaman Distribution Group Celebrates Golden Anniversary

BLOOMFIELD, CT — Kaman Distribution, a value-added distributor of bearings, power transmission, automation, and fluid power products, is celebrating its milestone of 50 years in business. Kaman Distribution was founded in 1971 as Kaman Bearing & Supply, Inc. by Charles H. Kaman. Throughout the years, the company has grown organically...
Businesssme.org

New Automotive Supplier Emerges

A major new mobility technology company with ambitious growth and environmental goals entered the automotive marketplace in 2021. Hitachi Astemo was created from the merger of Hitachi Automotive Systems with three former Honda affiliates: Nissin Kogyo, Keihin and Showa. Hitachi Ltd. owns a 66.6 percent share of the new auto supplier with Honda holding 33.4 percent.
BusinessTimes Union

Compas Elevates Travis Scott to Lead Supplier Partner Team

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Compas today announced the promotion of Travis Scott to VP, Supplier Partner Team. In this role, Scott will oversee and monitor relationships with all suppliers, identifying opportunities and obstacles, and negotiating and implementing timely solutions. He is also responsible for building more effective associations that increase the value of Compas to clients and its partners. This position is ultimately responsible for delivery of excellent and quantifiable value to current and future suppliers and clients.
Income Taxdeseret.com

There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: Broadcom, Changepoint, Clarizen, HPE, Microsoft etc.

﻿Introduction: Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market. The report provides a detailed summary as well as a consistent estimation of accurate profits over the forecasted time frame. It also provides a comprehensive summary, as well as a fair price and revenue predictions (at the level) for each player over the forecasted timeframe. The quantitative analysis provides a vital microscopic view of the industry in order to determine the manufacturer’s footprint by improving an understanding of revenue and costs of manufacturers, as well as their performance, over the forecasted timeframe. Leading and prominent players in the keyword market are narrowly evaluated on the basis of key factors in the study’s industry overview section.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Public Safety LTE Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: General Dynamics, Airbus, Motorola, Cobham, Nokia etc.

﻿Gauging through Scope: Public Safety LTE Market, 2020-28 The assessment Public Safety LTE Market report offers exhaustive appraisal of the essential zones that contribute an enormous part to the business share similarly as gives assessment of the latest models and market drivers that are expecting a gigantic part in the improvement of the market in those zones. Further, it gives careful data about the basic viewpoints, for example, production plans, purchasers, sellers, acquisitions, associations, most recent affiliations and different parts that impact the market improvement. It gives data about the achievability of the forthcoming ventures and forecast of the benefit misfortune gains by the organizations.
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Agriculturemurphyshockeylaw.net

Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Is Booming Worldwide: IBM, Microsoft, SAP-SE, Ambrosus

The latest research on “Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Report 2021” offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Market”.
Public Healthnddist.com

OSHA Updates COVID-19 Safety Guidance for Manufacturing, High-Risk Workplaces

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration today issued updated guidance to help employers protect workers from the coronavirus. The updated guidance reflects developments in science and data, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated COVID-19 guidance issued July 27. The updated...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis American

Experience on Demand names Jackson talent management practice leader

​Lorie Jackson is the new talent management practice leader for Experience on Demand – St. Louis. Jackson is a seasoned HR professional with over 30 years of experience in human resources management and operations with both for-profit and non-profit organizations. She is a visionary leader with the ability to flex between a wide range of strategic duties and tactical responsibilities, including, but not limited to driving people strategy, workforce planning, talent management, compliance, mergers and acquisitions, payroll, benefits and compensation, training and development, performance management, and managing in union environments. Prior to consulting Jackson served as a self-directed and driven human resources leader. Jackson’s held corporate positions in diverse industries. As a member of the executive team, Jackson contributed directly to long and short-term strategic objectives of the organizations, partnering with business unit leaders to develop and deliver strategic human resources solutions to achieve unit goals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy