5 Minutes With ID: Scott Camp on the Disconnect Between Buyers, Suppliers and Incentives

Sales planning is not what it used to be. Data assets are more available than ever to the sales planning organization. Identifying complex customer behavior with analytics tools can take the headache out of the process of setting goals and quotas. Simplifying the process for sales managers is the ultimate goal, which enables them to focus on sales and execution of the plan, not the development of the plan itself. It is easy to understand how sales staff can get lost in the mire of data. Motivation plummets and sales performance suffers. Alignment of CRM data and the financial planning process and systems empowers operational effectiveness.