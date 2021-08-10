Cancel
Hernando County, FL

Live Stream Of Hernando County BOCC Meeting Unavailable

By Local News Desk
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL. – Hernando County Government Broadcasting will be unable to stream today’s Board of County Commissioner’s meeting live online due to technical difficulties.

Residents may still tune in to Spectrum Channel 644 to watch the meeting live or the meeting will be posted online at the following link once it has come to an end: https://hernandocountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/

“We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused,” the county said in a statement.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

