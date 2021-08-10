Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

The Real Reason So Many Restaurants Fail, According To Wolfgang Puck

By Amanda Tarlton
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many foodies have, at some point in their lives, dreamt of opening their own restaurant. Maybe you're a coffee snob who imagines running a trendy cafe, a backyard pitmaster who wants to open a local barbecue joint, or perhaps a talented baker who can see themselves managing a neighborhood cake shop. No matter the type, theme, or location of your future restaurant, there's one thing for sure: Opening said dining establishment likely won't be easy.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Puck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chef#Television#Barbecue#Food Drink#Cnbc#Street Sign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Sandwich At Subway According To Nearly 40% Of People

Subway is a fairly divisive restaurant as far as fast food chains go. Yes, there are hordes of people that turn up their noses at the thought of any kind of fast food, as well as the nutrition-obsessed who point out that no chain restaurants (or any restaurants) are quite as healthy as dining at home on plain steamed fish and broccoli. Among those who do eat fast food, however, Subway does have its fans, likely due to the fact that its sandwich selection is far wider than the menu options offered by most burger chains. What's more, the menu does offer some healthy options as long as you tell your sandwich artist to hold off on the creamy dressings and cheese and double down on the veggies.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

41% Think This Sandwich Shop Has The Worst Quality Meat

There are hundreds of places you could turn to when you're looking to grab a quick meal, but not every day calls for a greasy burger and fries. If you're yearning to chow down on something a bit fresher during your next lunch break, perhaps you could join in with the other 300 million Americans every day, per History, who turn to a delicious sandwich piled high with meats, cheese, and veggies in order to quell hunger.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Best Restaurant In The World, According To Bobby Flay

There are many things that can lead people to love a restaurant. According to Lightspeed HQ, the key to a great restaurant experience can include "friendly, personalized service, consistently great food, a memorable atmosphere, [and] efficient customer service." Gordon Ramsay somewhat agrees, telling the Future of Business and Tech that "A great restaurant will recognize locals instantly, understand how much time they have to dine in that restaurant and then, for me, it's all about the attention to detail — the specials to the cocktails to the lighting to the music to the seating arrangements."
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Burger King Just Brought Back This Fan Favorite Plus A Decadent New Shake

A classic Burger King meal always includes a dash of nostalgia. Whether you're picking up your favorite order from the drive-through or stopping in and ordering from the counter, as soon as you bite into your burger, sandwich, or side of choice, you'll be reminded of all the fond memories you have of the fast food restaurant. Burger King is hoping to lure in old fans of its food by bringing back a well-loved side dish.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Wendy's Is Discontinuing This Fan-Favorite Item

Tough luck for Wendy's. After debuting its new Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce last week, a bold addition to the growing roster of signature sauces, the brand is now being raked over the coals for discontinuing another fan-favorite condiment. One step forward, two steps back. Reports recently started to emerge about...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Leave A Restaurant Immediately If You Notice The Floor Is Sticky

It's never a good sign to notice a sticky floor at a restaurant. It can mean many things, ranging from the mundane spilled drink to the more disgusting scenarios that are best left unsaid. There's nothing quite as annoying as sitting in a booth at your favorite restaurant and, suddenly, having to peel your arm off a sticky tabletop. Who can forget the sound of their shoe soles slapping against the sticky tiles or the wet floor of a restaurant's bathroom floor and the main dining area?
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

27% Agree This Restaurant Has The Worst Onion Rings

Good onion rings can make or break a fast food restaurant experience. Too greasy and soggy, and these breaded and fried onions never make it to your mouth because you are too busy squeezing out every bit of oil before you could actually ever take a bite. Too cold? You might as well have skipped them all together. Not crispy and well-seasoned enough, and you will never order that chain's onion rings again.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dessert At Cracker Barrel According To 36% Of People

Cracker Barrel isn't as much of a destination sort of restaurant as it is a road trip stop — it's the kind of dining establishment that's on your way from here to there, and after a long day's worth of driving, sometimes you just want a place to sit down and enjoy a meal before moving on down the road. In fact, "sit and stay awhile" might as well be the chain's motto, since it's certainly the message conveyed by the line of wooden rocking chairs on their porch, begging you to take a seat.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Burger King Fries: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that is renowned for its incredibly mighty burgers, crazy advertising campaigns, and uncanny ability to enrage its rivals with constant jokes and jibes. In fact, according to Forbes, the company that has been flipping huge chunks of meat since 1954 has been involved in "Burger Wars" with its biggest competitor, McDonald's, since the 1970s.
BusinessPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Banquet Frozen Meals Are So Cheap

As every college student who has been down to their last dollar knows, there are some reliable go-to meals you can make that do not require a lot of money — or even a stove. Microwavable dishes like ramen noodles, Totino's pizza rolls, and Kraft Easy Mac have made up the entirety of some scholars' diets. But, for those discerning undergrads who appreciate a little diversity in their dinner offerings, a Banquet frozen meal provides just that, with savory sides and even dessert pairings in some of their more premium packages.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Wolfgang Puck Makes Every One Of His Chefs Pass This Test

When it comes to being a professional chef, there are a certain set of dishes that you're expected to master. According to famed culinary school Le Cordon Bleu, these include seared fish and meat, roast chicken, al dente pasta, salad dressing, and bread. But perhaps at the top of this list is a simple omelet, a dish often cited by the pros as being both more difficult than meets the eye, as well as an essential skill to every chef's arsenal. In an article on Bon Appétit, for example, chefs ranging from Grant Achatz to José Andrés recalled how they had to perfect their omelet skills at the beginning of their careers.
RecipesFood Network

What Is the Best Cut of Steak?

Krissy is a Digital Culinary Production Fellow at Food Network. The butcher counter can be overwhelming, filled with what seems like countless options but very little information. While there is no such thing as the best cut of steak (it is really all about your preferences and how you are preparing it!), there are a few cuts that are widely considered top tier. Below, we get into the meaty differences, as well as how to choose the right cut for what you’re cooking.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Has Been So Successful Lately

Looks like you can't call McDonald's a chicken. As the chicken sandwich wars between fast food chains Popeyes and Chick-fil-A have heated up and caught social media fire, more than 20 brands have jumped into the mix, hoping to get in on some of the action (via Restaurant Business). Now, it's McDonald's turn to make a splash. The brand is not resting on its laurels and although it had seemingly stayed away from the chicken sandwich wars until earlier this year, its three launches have put the Golden Arches back in the game.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Worst BBQ Sauce According To 45% Of People

The practice of grilling our meat has been around for a while — for about 1.8 million years, in fact, when the first Homo erectus discovered what fire could do to raw ingredients (via LiveScience). And while bastes and barbecue sauces haven't been around for as long, we know that cooks began to use ingredients like fat (butter), spices (salt and pepper), and vinegar to improve the flavors of their meats since the 19th century. We've come a long way since then, and today our meats are prepared on sophisticated grills, and basted with sauces that range from drippings to Worcestershire sauce.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Weird Reason Subway Employees Only Give You 6 Olives

As a fast-food chain, Subway is loved by scores of fans across the world. According to Entrepreneur, the brand has thousands of locations in several countries and is easily one of the biggest fast-food chains of all time. Its beginnings were humble: Subway started as a tiny shop in 1965. The brand has since grown by leaps and bounds. Customers are spoiled for choice and can choose to order from as many as 38 million combinations at a Subway outlet.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Fishy Restaurant: Impossible Burger Robert Irvine Called Delicious

If there's one takeaway from Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible," it's that when host and British chef Robert Irvine gives you advice, the best course of action is to follow it to a T. Despite how stubborn the chefs are, or how lazy the manager may be, Irvine always manages to get his way. Within two days, he tweaks family recipes while preserving restaurant legacies. In addition, he modernizes outdated menus and interiors, ultimately paving the way for restaurants to have successful futures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy