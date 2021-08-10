Cancel
Niantic acquires 3D scanning app Scaniverse

By Greg Kumparak
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning the company announced that it has acquired Scaniverse, an iPhone/iPad app for scanning objects and environments in high-resolution 3D. A rep for Niantic tells me that Scaniverse will remain on the App Store, with plans to continue supporting it as a standalone app. Features previously limited to a $17-per-year “Pro” subscription, including higher-resolution processing and support for exporting models to other 3D software, will now be free.

techcrunch.com

