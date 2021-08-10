Deadline Approaches For Special ACA Enrollment With Big Subsidies

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The clock is ticking for people to get health insurance through Pennie. The special COVID-19 enrollment period ends at midnight. More than 60,000 people have signed up since the enrollment period began in February. “Through Pennie, 90% of the nearly 335,000 Pennsylvanians signed up today are receiving financial assistance. The average premium after financial assistance is almost half of what it was at the beginning of the year, down to $86 a month,” said Pennie Director Zach Sherman. For those who do not sign up by midnight, they will have to wait until Pennie’s next Open Enrollment Period unless they have a qualifying life event between now and then.