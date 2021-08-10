Deadline Approaches For Special ACA Enrollment With Big Subsidies

The Food and Drug Administration’s controversial June 7 approval of aducanumab (Aduhelm) means that for the first time in 18 years, Alzheimer’s patients have a new treatment option. Nonetheless, due to the high cost of the drug and associated testing, few people will be able to get the treatment unless insurance companies cover it. Whether that will happen remains uncertain, given that aducanumab was approved based on a biomarker effect, without convincing evidence of efficacy. Many big insurers, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, are currently weighing their options and seeking input. In private and public meetings, insurers have been consulting with Alzheimer’s researchers, health care analysts, and advocates to glean more information about the drug’s efficacy and safety. Their eventual decisions could determine how widely used aducanumab becomes.
