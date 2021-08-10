WoodSpoon’s food delivery service cooks up support for home chefs with $14M round
Restaurant Brands International led the round along with World Trade Ventures and a group of individual investors, including Victor Lazarte. New York-based WoodSpoon was started in 2019 by Oren Saar and Merav Kalish Rozengarten, two Israelis in America that longed for the food they grew up with. They began reaching out to local home chefs in the area and gathered them together in a marketplace where they could share their culture and passion of food with others.techcrunch.com
Comments / 0