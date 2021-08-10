Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley enters Ohio governor’s race

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two-term Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley joined the race for Ohio governor on Tuesday, pledging to modernize Ohio’s infrastructure and economy with proceeds from legalizing marijuana and to extract money from energy companies for homeowner rebates that will help lift family budgets.

With the launch of his campaign Tuesday, Cranley joins his friend, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, in the Democratic field. She . Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to run for a second term, a campaign that will begin with a .

Cranley, 47, had been exploring a bid for the Democratic nomination for months and had raised more than $1.3 million for the effort as of July. Whaley reported raising more than $1.6 million.

First elected mayor in 2013, Cranley is term-limited from running again this year. He points to his record as chief executive of a major city that’s growing while others languish to show his capability to lead the state.

“Ohio needs a comeback and deserves a governor who has led a comeback,” Cranley told The Associated Press in an interview. “It’s not going to be easy to take a state like Ohio, which like so many in the Midwest has been in decline, and to have it come back again, but that’s what we’re going to do.”

He said the GOP-controlled state Legislature has been and puts the interests of big corporations over workers. He said he will make “jobs, jobs, and more jobs” his priority.

Cranley’s economic plan calls for creating 30,000 new $60,000-a-year jobs annually in such areas as advanced manufacturing and renewable energy, and to improve Ohio roads, water systems and broadband networks.

He proposes using tax revenue from legalizing recreational marijuana, now legal in neighboring Michigan and 17 other states, to pay for his programs. He also would reconfigure Ohio’s . He also proposes offering Ohio homeowners $500 dividends paid for from energy company profits.

As mayor, Cranley, who twice lost congressional races against Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot of Cincinnati, aggressively pursued a new soccer stadium project that helped the city land a Major League Soccer franchise and helped Cincinnati police acquire a cutting-edge ShotSpotter gunshot detection system.

His 2018 feud with a city manager who accused Cranley of overstepping his authority to undermine the city manager’s role drew criticism from some fellow Democrats. The city manager eventually resigned with a severance agreement.

Although Cranley, a Roman Catholic, personally opposes abortion, he doesn’t think government should pass restrictions on the procedure that spark expensive, often unsuccessful, legal battles because “it’s just not a good use of scarce resources.”

“I’m pro-choice. I’ve struggled as a matter of faith,” said Cranley, who supports same-sex marriage. As governor, Cranley said he would veto any incursions on the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.

He and Whaley, also first elected mayor in 2013, consider each other friends and are in communication most weeks.

“She is a close friend and I think she’s done a lot of good things for Dayton,” Cranley said. He said, with both running, “that means we’re going to end up with a good candidate for governor.”

Whaley unveiled her own jobs plan on Monday, just steps from Cranley’s office in Cincinnati. It calls for a $15 minimum wage and, like Cranley’s, investments in renewable energy. She also proposes directing state money and assistance to those businesses that pay a fair wage and kickstarting a ReInvent Ohio initiative for entrepreneurs.

Asked whether the party should be trying for a diverse field next year, Cranley, who is white, replied: “I trust the Democratic primary voters to pick the best candidate to win the general election.” He said he has been committed to diversity across city departments and within his own staff as mayor and would continue that trend as governor.

Cranley, a Harvard-educated lawyer, and his wife, Dena, have a son.

___

Former AP reporter Dan Sewell contributed to this report from Cincinnati.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cranley
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Steve Chabot
Person
Nan Whaley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Cincinnati#Legislature#Economy#Ap#Democratic#Republican#The Associated Press#Gop#Major League Soccer#Shotspotter#Democrats#Roman Catholic#The U S Supreme Court#Harvard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Kentucky Statewvxu.org

Beshear Mandates Masks For Ky. Schools While Cranley Runs for Governor: This Week's Top Stories

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review live Friday at noon:. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issues an executive order mandating that all people inside public and private schools be masked as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise. The backlash against the Democrat by Republican lawmakers was swift, including legal action against the mandate filed by the attorney general.
Ohio StateWTOV 9

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Cranley makes stop in Steubenville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio gubernatorial candidate and current mayor of Cincinnati John Cranley visited Steubenville on Thursday afternoon to talk about his plans for what he called Ohio's comeback. “I'm going to create the first-of-its-kind dividend for the people of Ohio. Where were standing right now is one of...
Cincinnati, OHbeaconjournal.com

Analysis: John Cranley's wins, losses and draws in eight years as mayor

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, who was elected in 2013 and is concluding his second term, likes to tout the "Cincinnati Comeback" that unfolded on his watch. Comeback might be a stretch – before the Democrat took office, riverfront development was underway, the streetcar was being built and Fountain Square had been reinvigorated. But there's no arguing he's had some big wins for Ohio's third-largest city.
Ohio Statewvxu.org

'We Need A Comeback': John Cranley Talks To WVXU About His Bid For Governor Of Ohio

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced he's running for Ohio governor Tuesday. Cranley is finishing up his second four-year term as mayor and is term-limited out. With his announcement, he posted a campaign video on YouTube explaining why he's running. "The future used to happen in Ohio," he says in a voiceover featuring a montage of car and steel manufacturing; as well as famous Ohioans like Toni Morrison. "But they [Republicans] gave it away and hoped we wouldn't notice."
Ohio StateDayton Daily News

Dayton mayor pledges to visit Ohio’s 88 counties in gubernatorial bid

Seeking the Democratic nomination in the Ohio gubernatorial race, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said Thursday she will visit all 88 Ohio counties by early May, pledging to give voters “a voice, to listen to them and to give them power, because Ohio deserves better.”. “Everywhere we go, we hear the...
Virginia StatePosted by
Ballotpedia News

The campaign $ in Virginia’s governor’s race

Welcome to the Friday, August 6, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Virginia gubernatorial candidates have spent more than $28 million combined so far on this year’s election. Group submits enough signatures for police-related ballot measure to qualify for the ballot in Austin, Texas.
Arizona StateAZFamily

The race to be Arizona's next governor

According to a new poll, if Arizona's primary were held today, Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs would be facing off to become Arizona's next governor. One year from today – Aug. 2, 2022 – Arizona Republicans and Democrats will head to the polls to choose their candidates for governor. According to a new poll from OH Predictive Insights, it would be Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs facing off in November.
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The GOP strategy for retaking power is about to take an ugly new turn

It is a brutal reality about this political moment that Republicans can capture the House while dwelling almost exclusively in the safe confines of their alternate information environment. In this hermetically sealed-off place, Republicans can continue deifying former president Donald Trump even as evidence mounts of his naked plot to...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Death and DeSantis cloud the future of the Sunshine State

A dark cloud hangs over the Sunshine State. COVID-19, fueled by delta variant, is running rampant in Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is losing the race to stop the spread of the pandemic. Last Friday, Aug. 6, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 23,903 cases of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy