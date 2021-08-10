Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, MN

PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services

By Stephen Wiblemo
crowrivermedia.com
 5 days ago

Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:. JULY 24: At 10:26 a.m., police responded to a crash at Plumbing and Heating by Craig on Highway 7 East. A 2006 Ford pickup driven by Joshua Jon Deyonge, 22, of Glencoe, was eastbound on Highway 7 East it turned into the parking lot of the business. The driver stated he was going to turn around to go westbound on Highway 7, but while making a U-turn in the parking lot, his beverage fell and became stuck under the brake. As he was attempting to remove the drink, he was unable to stop and struck a business sign. There were no injuries and the vehicle had minor damage. A tow truck responded to assist with removing the vehicle from the cement posts.

www.crowrivermedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glencoe, MN
City
Albert Lea, MN
City
Hutchinson, MN
Hutchinson, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peter Joseph#Plumbing And Heating#Kia#Ford Truck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban enter Afghan capital, president and diplomats flee

KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a U.S.-led invasion. It was not yet clear where Ghani was headed or how exactly power...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy