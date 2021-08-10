PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services

Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:. JULY 24: At 10:26 a.m., police responded to a crash at Plumbing and Heating by Craig on Highway 7 East. A 2006 Ford pickup driven by Joshua Jon Deyonge, 22, of Glencoe, was eastbound on Highway 7 East it turned into the parking lot of the business. The driver stated he was going to turn around to go westbound on Highway 7, but while making a U-turn in the parking lot, his beverage fell and became stuck under the brake. As he was attempting to remove the drink, he was unable to stop and struck a business sign. There were no injuries and the vehicle had minor damage. A tow truck responded to assist with removing the vehicle from the cement posts.