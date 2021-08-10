LivePerson launches Conversational Marketplaces, connecting merchants and shoppers directly for personalized interactions

Google has launched an interactive and 3D periodic table of chemical elements to help students learn chemistry. Somag News reports:. The new functionality is being integrated into the Google Nest Hub device to encourage chemistry students, but it can now be accessed from any desktop or mobile phone via this link. As there are a multitude of periodic table models available on the internet, Google took care to make yours different, offering some extra features. In Google's interactive periodic table, in addition to searching everything that is known about any chemical element, such as atomic mass and melting point, it will be possible to observe the number of electrons in the last layer rotating around the atomic nucleus through a 3D rendering. Also on display are some trivia like "Lithium is a metal, but it's so soft it can be cut with a knife."