AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT review
"The ultimate 1080p gaming experience," that's what AMD is calling its $379 Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card. And I'm going to suggest that's maybe a tough sell. It's clear that AMD is aiming at folk wishing to hit triple figure frame rates in competitive shooters at 1080p, specifically those who are willing to spend significant amounts of cash doing so. Just not the sort of significant figure that would get you a significantly better graphics card.www.pcgamer.com
Comments / 0