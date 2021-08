All are welcome to the annual Summer Jazz Service at First Parish Church of Stow & Acton, Unitarian Universalist. On Sunday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m., FPC’s own Parish Jazz Band, led by Michael Paladini, will play jazz classics for everyone to enjoy, all packaged in a UU wrapper. While the service will be offered virtually, it will also be held outdoors on the grounds of FPC, weather permitting.