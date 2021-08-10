Cancel
Radeon RX 6600 XT Review: AMD RDNA 2 For Mainstream Gamers

By Marco Chiappetta
Hot Hardware
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMD officially unveiled the Radeon RX 6600 XT in late July, and just last week we were able to give you a first-hand sneak peek and tour of one of the higher-end partner boards, the PowerColor Radeon RX 6600 XT Red Devil. Today though, embargos lift on performance and power data, and we’re able to provide some additional pieces to the puzzle. Incidentally, there’s an additional embargo lifting tomorrow for other partner boards, so stop on by in the morning if you’d like some additional Radeon RX 6600 XT flavor. But we digress.

