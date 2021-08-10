Overdoses on the Island: Two deaths ‘likely’ this year
There have been two drug overdose deaths on Shelter Island so far this year, according to the Police Department, after reporting no deaths from narcotics in 2020. But the number of deaths this year comes with a caveat, Police Chief Jim Read said, labeling them “apparent drug overdoses” since the department is waiting for the “Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office to advise us of actual causes of death.”shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com
