Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

50th Anniversary of the founding of Mari Sandoz Heritage Society will be celebrated September 23 & 24, on campus of UNL

ruralradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvent will celebrate the life and work of Nebraska Hall of Fame author Mari Sandoz. The Life and Places of Mari Sandoz will be celebrated during the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Mari Sandoz Heritage Society on September 23 and 24 at the Center for Great Plains Studies on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The annual Pilster Lecture and Symposium will also be livestreamed.

ruralradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unl#University Of Nebraska#Nebraska Hall Of Fame#The Native Americans#The Pilster Lecture#Sandoz Society#Ne#Sandoz Country#Chadron State College#The Denver Public Library#The American Indians#Euro Americans#Indian#Alliance#Sandoz Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Lynchburg, VALiberty News

Athletics to Join Liberty University’s 50th Year Anniversary Celebration

In recognition of Liberty University’s 50th anniversary year-long celebration, Liberty Athletics will be honoring the past with a number of social media and website features. Through the help of the Liberty Athletics video department and Flames Central production teams, the top plays in Liberty Athletics history and the 68 Liberty...
Seward, NESeward County Independent

Dave and Sue Dawson celebrate 50th anniversary

Dave and Sue Dawson of Seward will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this month. They were married Aug. 14, 1971, at the First Congregational UCC in Crete. Their family members include children, Lori (Dawson) and Rob Allington, Dana Dawson and Eric Falk and Clark and Jen Dawson. They have two grandchildren.
Mohave County, AZthebee.news

MCC hosts 50th anniversary event: Hot August Nights Salsa Competition at Lake Havasu campus

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College is celebrated 50 years of being a part of Mohave County and hosting various events throughout the year. The MCC Lake Havasu campus is hosting Hot August Nights. The evening will consist of a salsa recipe competition, live music by One Eyed Romero, tacos from La Carcacha and a Salsa Dance performance by the Caliente Combo – Dr. Maria Ayon, Havasu Campus Dean of Student & Community Engagement and Faculty Member Andrew Hollow.
Lancaster, VARappahannock Record

Lancaster Players to hold 50th anniversary gala September 18

The Lancaster Players will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a gala on Saturday, September 18, at The Lancaster Playhouse, 361 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone. Actually, this is our 50-plus-one anniversary, thanks to Covid canceling 2020,” said committee chairman Sally Clark. The 50th Gala Celebration will begin with a complimentary wine...
Anita, IAswiowanewssource.com

50th anniversary open house

Jim and Darnell Kinzie of Anita along with their children and grandchildren will host an open house on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 1pm-5pm at Buck Creek Lodge east of Anita. Please join us in celebrating and no gifts please. Being with family and friends will be the best gift we could ask for.
Brockport, PACourier-Express

Greg and Carol Puhala celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary

BROCKPORT — Mr. and Mrs. Greg Puhala celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 2, 2021. Carol Leonard and Greg Puhala were united in marriage on Aug. 2, 1971, by Fr. Francis McCullough at Assumption Parish, Sykesville. Both Greg and Carol worked at Penn Highlands and are both retired. They...
Celebrationsucpress.edu

Celebrating the 80th Anniversary of the Journal of the Society of Architectural Historians

This summer marks the 80th anniversary of the Journal of the Society of Architectural Historians (JSAH). As JSAH‘s former editor Keith Eggener noted last summer when commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Society (JSAH 79:2), the Journal has come a long way from its humble beginnings as a few mimeographed pages sent to a handful of readers. Today JSAH and JSAH Online, published quarterly by the University of California Press, stand among the most important and widely cited journals of the history of the built environment—available not only in libraries but also on digital screens around the world.
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

Bob Mills 50th Anniversary Party: Celebrate and Win Free Furniture

It's a celebration at Bob Mills Furniture Store! For 50 years, they've provided top-notch furniture and décor to families in Oklahoma and beyond. Shelby and Malcolm had the chance to talk with Bob Mills himself about his successful journey!. Celebrate Bob Mills Furniture's 50th Golden Anniversary tomorrow in OKC. Find...
Zanesville, OHWHIZ

Parr Airport invites community to its 50th Anniversary Celebration

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Parr Airport in Zanesville was officially dedicated in 1971 and will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on Saturday. The Norman family is inviting the community to stop by and celebrate. The airport was built by the late Clarence Norman and his son, Charles. The public airport...
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Walla Walla Valley again named 'Best Wine Region' by USA Today

The Walla Walla Valley has once again topped the list of best wine regions, according to USA Today's travel website, 10best.com. The nominees were selected by a group of wine experts and, readers voted for their favorites, according to USA Today. It's the second year in a row Walla Walla has nabbed the top spot.
Ashland, OHtimes-gazette.com

Stan and Sally Valentine to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 21

Stan and Sally Valentine will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 21, 2021. They were married on Aug. 21, 1971, and have two sons, Christopher (Sabrina) of Ashland and Benjamin (Toni) of Wooster. Their grandchildren are Paige, Andrew, Rosemary and Abigail. They also have one great-granddaughter, Prudance. Stan retired...
Lawton, OKkswo.com

Marie Detty Youth and Family Services hosts 50th anniversary event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Marie Detty Youth and Family Services is celebrating their 50th anniversary tonight. The organization is asking the public to come and help celebrate tonight at the Dr. E.A. Owens Multi-Purpose Center at 1405 Southwest 11th street. The event will be free of charge, and there...
Celebrationswilber-republican.com

Dave and Sue Dawson celebrate 50th anniversary

Dave and Sue Dawson of Seward will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this month. They were married Aug. 14, 1971, at the First Congregational UCC in Crete. Their family members include children, Lori (Dawson) and Rob Allington, Dana Dawson and Eric Falk and Clark and Jen Dawson. They have two grandchildren.
Celebrationsmilfordtimes.net

Dave and Sue Dawson celebrate 50th anniversary

Dave and Sue Dawson of Seward will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this month. They were married Aug. 14, 1971, at the First Congregational UCC in Crete. Their family members include children, Lori (Dawson) and Rob Allington, Dana Dawson and Eric Falk and Clark and Jen Dawson. They have two grandchildren.
Seward, NESeward County Independent

Dixie and Greg Zabka to celebrate 50th anniversary

Dixie and Greg Zabka will celebrate their 50th anniversary this month. They were married Aug. 15, 1971. Their family members include Melissa and Jeff Luebbe, Monica and Alex Sommerfeld and three grandchildren. Greetings may be sent to them at 1768 Karol Kay Blvd. Seward, NE 68434.

Comments / 0

Community Policy