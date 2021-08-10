50th Anniversary of the founding of Mari Sandoz Heritage Society will be celebrated September 23 & 24, on campus of UNL

This summer marks the 80th anniversary of the Journal of the Society of Architectural Historians (JSAH). As JSAH‘s former editor Keith Eggener noted last summer when commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Society (JSAH 79:2), the Journal has come a long way from its humble beginnings as a few mimeographed pages sent to a handful of readers. Today JSAH and JSAH Online, published quarterly by the University of California Press, stand among the most important and widely cited journals of the history of the built environment—available not only in libraries but also on digital screens around the world.