50th Anniversary of the founding of Mari Sandoz Heritage Society will be celebrated September 23 & 24, on campus of UNL
Event will celebrate the life and work of Nebraska Hall of Fame author Mari Sandoz. The Life and Places of Mari Sandoz will be celebrated during the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Mari Sandoz Heritage Society on September 23 and 24 at the Center for Great Plains Studies on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The annual Pilster Lecture and Symposium will also be livestreamed.ruralradio.com
Comments / 0