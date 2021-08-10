As bipartisan infrastructure agreement's passage looms, Dems shift focus to other spending measures

DENVER - Governor Polis released a statement applauding the U.S. Senate for passing the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act with bipartisan support. “I’m thrilled to see the Senate pass a plan to create jobs, fix our roads, bridges, expand broadband and climate action. This summer, I was proud to sign Colorado’s own bipartisan legislation to modernize Colorado’s transportation system, make Front Range Rail a reality, and we continue to take bold steps to repair our roads, reduce traffic and protect our environment. President Biden, the Senate partnered to power this bipartisan plan to deliver once in a generation infrastructure funding and I urge the House of Representatives to take up and pass this important legislation for our future and our economy. The devastating destruction Coloradans and the nation are seeing in Glenwood Canyon proves that our state needs strong federal partners to take on the serious problems that challenge our Colorado way of life.”