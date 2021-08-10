Cancel
Holland, MI

As bipartisan infrastructure agreement's passage looms, Dems shift focus to other spending measures

Holland Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLAND — Senate Democrats and Republicans are nearing the passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. With the bipartisan deal's looming passage, Democrats are likely to shift their focus on a multi-trillion dollar budget plan to target spending areas lost in negotiations over the infrastructure package. Michigan's two members...

