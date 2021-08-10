State policies can provide clear guidance on when to put on and take off masks - with benefits to health, education and the economy

Hartford County is currently experiencing “substantial” COVID transmission, as defined by the CDC. In areas with substantial transmission, the CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public, indoor settings, to help prevent spread of the Delta variant, and to protect others. This is important because new data shows that fully vaccinated people, who are infected with the Delta variant, might be infectious and might potentially spread the virus to others. Please note: As of Monday, August 9th, the Town Hall is requesting visitors wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.