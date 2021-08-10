Cancel
Public Health

State policies can provide clear guidance on when to put on and take off masks - with benefits to health, education and the economy

By Julia Raifman
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Julia Raifman, Boston University and Alexandra Skinner, Boston University. (THE CONVERSATION) Although many people are eager to remove their masks, experts and much of the public increasingly recognize that indoor mask mandates can provide...

www.nhregister.com

Related
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers: Does duty to patients trump right to refuse the shot?

Over the past three weeks, state after state has passed some form of mandate requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Health policy experts expect the trend to continue as the delta variant ravages the country, and it may even speed up if the Food and Drug Administration gives full approval to a vaccine, which could come within weeks.
Wilton, CTMiddletown Press

Wilton businesses consider mask policy changes amid new state guidance

WILTON — With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing new guidance that people in “substantial transmission” areas should continue wearing masks in public indoor spaces, some local businesses in Wilton consider whether to make adjustments to their store policies. As of Friday, Cate Finnecy, owner of Classically Cate’s...
Traffic Accidents
WDBO

The Latest: Psaki criticizes policy in states blocking masks

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Jen Psaki criticized policies in states such as Texas and Florida that have moved to block employers and proprietors from implementing mask or vaccine requirements to curb the coronavirus. Those two states are among several facing surging cases from the delta variant. “I think...
Rochester, NYrochesterfirst.com

New York State Dept. of Education releases school reopening guidance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Department of Education officials released reopening guidance for schools Thursday. Some districts, like Penfield and Greece, have already released their own reopening guidance while other education officials have said they were waiting on the state to release the guidance. New York State Department...
Minneapolis, MNWDIO-TV

Citing updated CDC guidance, Target updates mask policy

In areas of substantial or high risk of virus transmission, Target will once again require face coverings for employees and will "strongly recommend" face coverings for all shoppers. The Minneapolis-based retailer made the announcement Monday, stating the requirement will take effect Tuesday. The decision was based on the Centers for...
Oklahoma Statepublicradiotulsa.org

State Health Commissioner Says Oklahomans Are Free To Disregard CDC Mask Guidance Amid Delta Surge

Saying wearing a mask is a strictly optional "personal choice," Oklahoma State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye on Friday told reporters at the department's first media briefing in over a month that he does not endorse the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines recommending universal indoor masking to help reduce the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant in areas of high transmission.
EducationVoice of America

Despite CDC Guidance, School Policies Vary on Masks, Vaccinations

Officials, educators and parents agree that millions of students in the United States should return to in-person classes next month. However, they disagree on how children can safely go to schools as the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads across the country. Dr. Rochelle Walensky is director of the U.S....
Connecticut Statefarmington-ct.org

Updated Guidance on Connecticut's Mask, Testing, Quarantine and Isolation Policies

Hartford County is currently experiencing “substantial” COVID transmission, as defined by the CDC. In areas with substantial transmission, the CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public, indoor settings, to help prevent spread of the Delta variant, and to protect others. This is important because new data shows that fully vaccinated people, who are infected with the Delta variant, might be infectious and might potentially spread the virus to others. Please note: As of Monday, August 9th, the Town Hall is requesting visitors wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

