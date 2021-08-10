Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Canada's Heliene opening its second U.S. solar panel factory

By Nichola Groom
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OoHQO_0bNE5wlx00

(Reuters) - Canadian solar panel maker Heliene will open its second U.S. factory in Florida next month to produce a new product aimed at the booming residential market, it said on Tuesday.

The company is among a small group of foreign solar producers that have set up U.S. factories in recent years after the Trump administration imposed hefty tariffs on overseas-made solar cells and panels.

Heliene makes panels for the U.S. utility-scale market in Canada and at a Minnesota facility that opened in 2018.

The expansion is aimed at capturing demand for clean energy sources that support the push to electrify passenger cars and homes, Chief Executive Martin Pochtaruk said in an interview.

“The electrification of everything we do is unstoppable,” Pochtaruk said, pointing to U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order aimed at making half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 electric. “We’re the engine to that.”

The United States is the world’s second biggest solar market after China, but sources most of its panels from Asia.

Heliene’s 75,000 square foot facility in Riviera Beach, Florida, will employ 60 workers and have a manufacturing capacity of 100 megawatts.

The factory will make products based on high-efficiency solar technology known as heterojunction. The black panels will produce more energy in a smaller footprint than rivals on the market, and look more attractive on rooftops, Pochtaruk said.

Despite higher U.S. manufacturing costs, Pochtaruk said Heliene has succeeded because it is able to provide panels without the long wait for them to arrive from overseas.

U.S. tariffs on foreign-made panels are due to expire early next year, though two domestic producers have requested here an extension.

Heliene is not banking on their continuation, however, and supports other solar manufacturing incentives such as Senate Democrats’ proposed tax breaks for producers.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Solar Panels#Solar Cells#U S#Canadian#Senate#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Related
Energy IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

Opinion: Stop surrendering hard-won energy security to Russia, OPEC

The energy industry in the United States is a powerhouse, and it has long been led by the innovators here in Texas. But recent actions and dysfunction in Washington seem almost designed to undermine that status and make us further reliant on foreign imports. We all remember the cancellation of...
Energy IndustryWashington Examiner

Biden maims US energy industry, then begs OPEC for oil

During the pre-COVID-19 Trump era, the low price of gas helped sustain an economic boom that brought wage increases for lower-class workers and spurred unprecedented low levels of unemployment. The main reason for the low gas prices was that a huge surge in domestic and North American production was driving...
Energy Industrydallassun.com

US will lead global oil production boost in 2022 IEA

Oil-producing states outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) alliance may increase global crude supply threefold next year, led by the US, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). In its monthly report, the IEA says non-OPEC alliance states will increase oil production by a modest 600,000 barrels...
Congress & Courtsalbuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. tax credits seek to end Chinese dominance of rare earth magnets

A bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday to provide tax credits to companies that produce rare earth magnets within the United States. The bill is among a group of proposed laws and regulations meant to develop a national strategy to produce more lithium, rare earths and other so-called strategic minerals used to manufacture electric vehicles, weaponry and electronics.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Kamala Harris has an important job to do in Asia

The Biden administration appears committed to responding to the challenge that China poses to the United States. In his Interim National Security Strategic Guidance released in March, President Biden made clear the importance of partnering with Asian nations: “We will deepen our partnership with India and work alongside New Zealand, as well as Singapore, Vietnam and other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states, to advance shared objectives.” With her planned trip to Asia, specifically to Vietnam and Singapore, Vice President Kamala Harris will take on another foreign policy challenge: helping to implement fundamental pieces of the Indo-Pacific strategy.
U.S. PoliticsInternational Business Times

Why Trade Enforcement Needs To Be A Top Priority For Biden Administration

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement has been in force for over a year -- but our North American trading partners refuse to fully implement the deal. Canada has failed to open its dairy market to U.S. farmers and producers, as promised. And Mexico continues to privilege state-owned energy companies over U.S. energy firms, among other violations.
U.S. Politicslyndentribune.com

Canada opens border to U.S. citizens

WHATCOM – After nearly 17 months of closures, the Canadian government opened the country’s border to fully vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9. According to a July 19 news release by the Public Health Agency of Canada, the border reopens to fully vaccinated travelers all around the world on Sept. 7. That news release can be seen in its entirety at https://travel.gc.ca/travel-covid.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens as pressure mounts on Fed to cut stimulus

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar dips 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2500 to 1.2533 * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.2% lower * Canadian 10-year yield eases half a basis point to 1.256% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as data suggesting U.S. inflation pressures remain strong raised pressure on the Federal Reserve to reduce economic stimulus and investors braced for a Canadian federal election. The U.S. dollar advanced against a basket of currencies after data showed producer prices posting their largest annual increase in more than a decade in July. Investors remain vigilant for any signs of inflation running too hot since it could spur the Fed to pull forward the tapering of asset purchases. "Fed policy, I think that's the key driver right now," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex LLC. "People are thinking that the Fed is more hawkish." Adding to pressure on the loonie, the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.2% lower at $69.09 a barrel, after the International Energy Agency said the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus would slow the recovery of global oil demand. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2525 to the greenback, or 79.84 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2500 to 1.2533. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to call a snap election for Sept. 20, Reuters reported. Investors are looking for signs that Canada's next government could dial back historic levels of fiscal spending to support the economy during the pandemic, with activity already on track to make a full recovery. "I think (Canadian) policymakers, both the government and the central bank are more confident in the recovery, especially given the strength of the U.S. economy," Chandler said. Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year easing half a basis point to 1.256%. On Wednesday, it touched its highest level in four weeks at 1.295%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Peter Cooney)
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Futures Settle Lower As IEA Forecasts Drop In Energy Demand

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Thursday amid concerns about outlook for energy demand after a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) said oil demand growth will likely slow down in the second half of the year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended down by $0.16...

Comments / 0

Community Policy