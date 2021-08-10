Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

GCAi Dodges Raindrops to Help Westmass Launch New Digital Presence

By BusinessWest Staff
businesswest.com
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD — Generally, unless there’s a power outage, the weather does not impact digital production. But this year, all the rules were thrown out the window. While snowflakes were still flying during GCAi’s planning phase for the new Westmass Area Development Corp. website, it was both the heat and wet weather that proved to be challenging while capturing the high-quality visuals that the project required.

businesswest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Raindrops#Digital Pr#Businesswest#Monarch Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban enter Afghan capital as US diplomats evacuate by chopper

KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Sunday as the United States evacuated diplomats from its embassy by helicopter and a government minister said power would be handed over to an interim administration. The developments capped a lightning advance by the Islamist militants, who were...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Fred reforms into tropical storm and targets Florida, Grace continues to churn in Caribbean

Two tropical storms simultaneously threatened landfall Sunday as Fred strengthened on its way to the Gulf Coast and Grace continues to loom over the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Fred after it regenerated back into a tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to hit Southern Florida, the Bid Bend and the Panhandle. Tropical storm warnings were issued at 11 a.m. Sunday for the northern Gulf Coast.
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy