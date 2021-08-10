GCAi Dodges Raindrops to Help Westmass Launch New Digital Presence
SPRINGFIELD — Generally, unless there’s a power outage, the weather does not impact digital production. But this year, all the rules were thrown out the window. While snowflakes were still flying during GCAi’s planning phase for the new Westmass Area Development Corp. website, it was both the heat and wet weather that proved to be challenging while capturing the high-quality visuals that the project required.businesswest.com
Comments / 0