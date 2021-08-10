AR Group Gathers Signatures to Get Recreational Marijuana on Ballot

Arkansas True Grass started petitioning in May 2020 and has gathered an estimated 10,000 signatures so far. The amendment would legalize the sale and possession of any part of a cultivated cannabis plant to people 21 and older. They would be able to buy up to four ounces of smokeable or vaporized marijuana per day. There also would be no cap on the number of recreational dispensaries, which has been an issue in Arkansas, since medical dispensaries are limited to 40.