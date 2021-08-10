Two Men Rescued from Grain Elevator in Marcus

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSeveral law enforcement and medical agencies played a role in the rescue of two men after they became trapped inside a grain elevator in Marcus late Monday afternoon. According to the Marcus Police Department, they along with Marcus Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 300 block of East Railroad Street around 3:50pm Monday. It was determined that two employees of First Cooperative were trapped in the grain within the elevator. Emergency responders were able to enter the elevator and provided the victims with oxygen and fluids while rescue efforts began.

