Two Men Rescued from Grain Elevator in Marcus

No injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident that occurred in Clay County over the weekend. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 10:40am Saturday at the 36-hundred mile of Highway 71. Upon investigation, it was determined that 65-year-old Leslie Bruns of Spencer was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer southbound in the 36-hundred mile of the highway. Bruns began to slow down and prepared to turn east onto 25th Street Southwest, when 31-year-old Jasmine Long of Webb failed to slow down in time, and struck the Bruns vehicle with her 2006 Toyota XB, and came to a stop in the Spencer Red Power lot.