Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Robinhood (HOOD) to Acquire Say Technologies

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. One of our core values is Participation is Power. We think there's room for everyone in the financial markets and we're always working to help first-time investors become long-term investors. We're excited to share that Robinhood Markets has signed an agreement to acquire Say Technologies for approximately $140 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, in an all cash deal. Say is a mission-driven company that's built an innovative communication platform that makes it easier for investors to exercise their ownership rights.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Say Technologies#Streetinsider Premium#Robinhood Markets#Q A#Co Founder Ceo#Ipo Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Lending platform Kredivo to go public via $2.5 billion SPAC merger

(Reuters) - FinAccel on Monday agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm, valuing the parent of Indonesian buy now, pay later platform Kredivo at about $2.5 billion, a further sign of consolidation in the fast-growing sector. The deal follows Square Inc's move to purchase buy now,...
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 ZoomInfo Technologies For: Aug 11 Filed by: DO Holdings (WA), LLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. DO Holdings (WA), LLC is owned by Henry Schuck and Kirk Brown. The transactions reported in this Form 4 were for the benefit of both Henry Schuck and Kirk Brown.
Retailcrowdfundinsider.com

Retail Investing App Robinhood to Acquire Say for $140 Million

Founded in 2017 by Alex Lebow, Jeff Cruttenden, Julio Fredes, Noah Kerner, and Zachary Hascoe, Say Technologies is a technology platform that empowers shareholders to access their full ownership rights. The New York-based startup counts several VCs, including Point72 Ventures, as investors. In a blog post, Aparna Chennapragrada, Chief Product...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Mechanical Technology Incorporated's (MKTY) EcoChain Acquires Soluna Computing, Inc

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI"), (NASDAQ: MKTY), today announced that it and its wholly-owned subsidiary EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, have entered into agreements for EcoChain to acquire Soluna Computing, Inc. ("SCI" or "Soluna"). Upon closing of the transaction, SCI will become a wholly owned subsidiary of EcoChain (together, the "Combined Company.") The combination will allow SCI to more easily access the capital and resources necessary to scale its renewable energy-powered data center solution more quickly and efficiently. Upon closing of the transaction, MTI plans to change its name to "Soluna Holdings."
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Robinhood to buy fintech firm Say Technologies for $140 mln

(Adds details on Say’s business, background) Aug 10 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc said on Tuesday it would buy fintech startup Say Technologies for $140 million in an all-cash deal, weeks after the online brokerage’s stock market listing. New York-based Say, founded in 2017, has built a communication platform that...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Robinhood Buys Communications Platform Say Technologies for $140M

Robinhood announced Tuesday (August 10) that it has signed an agreement to acquire investment communication platform Say Technologies for about $140 million as an all-cash deal, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. “Like Robinhood, Say was built on the belief that everyone should have the same access to the financial...
StocksStreet.Com

Robinhood Stock Gains on $140 Million Say Technologies Takeover Deal

Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Report said Tuesday that it will pay $140 million for Say Technologies, a shareholder communications platform used by meme stock favorite AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report. The all-cash deal will bring Say into the Robinhood architecture, the company said, allowing the pair to "find new...
StocksInvestorPlace

Robinhood Just Bought Say Technologies. Here’s Why That Matters for AMC Stock Fans.

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD), now nearly two weeks since its public offering, remains one of the most controversial stocks you can buy among retail investors. The company made enemies of GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC (NYSE:AMC) investors earlier in the year when its platform limited trading of meme stocks. But today marks the company’s first acquisition since its initial public offering (IPO). And with this acquisition, AMC stock holders must take notice of the e-trading play.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Rekor Systems (REKR) Acquires Waycare Technologies

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide intelligent infrastructure and insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Waycare Technologies, Ltd. ("Waycare"), a privately held company focused on optimizing traffic management systems using predictive analytics. Rekor will provide $61 million in total consideration consisting of a combination of cash and common stock. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is currently anticipated to occur during the third quarter of 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Qualys (QLYS) to Acquire TotalCloud

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire TotalCloud, a cloud workflow management and no-code automation platform.
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc (ATDS) Announces LOI to Acquire Centurion Technologies

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced that it has executed a letter of intent to acquire certain assets of Centurion Technologies I, LLC ("Centurion"), a leading provider of ransomware protection and workstation security, DLP and related management software, and the innovator of Reboot/Restore Hard Drive Protection technology. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Businessinvesting.com

Enablence Technologies Inc (ENA)

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Enablence Technologies Inc ENA.V :* ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND BOARD CHANGES AND RECEIPT OF US$4M PURCHASE ORDER* SAYS STEVE WANG... July 4 (Reuters) - Enablence Technologies Inc ENA.V : * ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION * ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC - MING XU, ZTE (HK:0763)...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

TechTarget (TTGT) Acquires Xtelligent Healthcare Media

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Global technology media and purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced the acquisition of Xtelligent Healthcare Media LLC, a leading online marketing services, media and data company that focuses on the intersection of healthcare and technology. It operates a portfolio of ten websites with independent editorial coverage and vendor content assets related to areas such as telehealth, healthcare analytics, revenue cycle management, healthcare IT security and infrastructure, and other areas of healthcare purchase decisions.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Deere & Co. (DE) to Acquire Bear Flag Robotics for $250M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million USD. Founded in 2017, the Silicon Valley-based startup develops autonomous driving technology compatible with existing machines. The deal accelerates the development and delivery of automation and autonomy on the farm and supports John Deere's long-term strategy to create smarter machines with advanced technology to support individual customer needs.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

LCI Industries (LCII) to Acquire Furrion Holdings Limited

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) (the "Company") today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. ("Lippert"), a supplier of a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Veeva Systems (VEEV) Acquires Learnaboutgmp

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that it has acquired Learnaboutgmp, a leading provider of accredited GxP training for life sciences. With more than 170 course titles and over 450 microlearning assets, Learnaboutgmp delivers a comprehensive eLearning library to help organizations develop high-impact learning programs that reduce cost and improve training outcomes.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Abcam plc (ABCM) Acquires BioVision for $340M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Abcam plc (Nasdaq: ABCM) today announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BioVision, Inc. ("BioVision"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Boai NKY Medical Holdings Ltd. ("NKY"), for $340 million (the "Acquisition").

Comments / 0

Community Policy