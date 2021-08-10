Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

What is Clickbait on Netflix about?

By Alexandria Ingham
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a new TV crime drama to check out, it’s going to be all about Clickbait on Netflix. Just what is the limited series about?. It’s the summer, which means there’s little on broadcast you’ll want to watch. You’ll turn to streaming services during this time, and Netflix is certainly good for TV crime dramas and true-crime docuseries.

precincttv.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

123K+
Followers
317K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Clickbait#Crime Drama#Australian American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV Showspopculturetimes.com

8 Best BingeWorthy Movies & TV Shows on Netflix to WATCH Right Now

Hundreds of Thousands of movies and series are streaming on Netflix. Unfortunately, finding one out of thousands can not only kill your time, but also you tend to lose interest. Making your task more accessible as well as saving your precious time, we’ve done comprehensive research and curated the 8 Best Bingeworthy Movies on Netflix to Watch Right Now.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV SeriesCNET

Every new movie and show on Netflix: August 2021

August is a quiet month for most major streaming platforms, and Netflix is no exception. Not to worry though, we've got seven seasons of 30 Rock to rewatch and -- look -- Friday Night Lights is here. It's good. You should watch it. In terms of original content, Marie Kondo...
MoviesTVOvermind

“Red Notice” Set to Be the Biggest Movie Netflix has Ever Done

It’s ambitious to say such things, but many people take a look at Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds and the star power they bring to the screen and get a bit overwhelmed. It’s entirely possible that the biggest movie Netflix has ever committed to might do everything they’re hoping for and more, and it’s expected that things will be hyped out of control. But those of us that don’t have as much invested are going to be content to sit back and wait to see if everything that’s being said is going to come to fruition or, just playing devil’s advocate, things might fall short and people will be caught smiling when the floor drops out from beneath them. A lot is dependent on the actors, the story, and how everything comes together to make it work. The upside, a big upside really, is that the three main actors that are headlining this movie are all proven action stars and, on top of that, have proven themselves in other movies as well. If not for that, then it might be that some folks might have already stated that it’s getting too much hype for too little anticipated payoff.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on August 5

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Thursday, Aug. 5 finds Outer Banks and All American still holding on to the top 2 spots, while the third spot is now claimed by the new crime docuseries series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami. The rest of the top 5 is rounded out by the action-thriller The Vault and the action movie The Losers.
TV SeriesWashington Post

What to watch on Friday: ‘Beckett’ on Netflix

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV Plus) With the election looming, Mildred ramps up her campaign, and Josh and Melissa confront their true feelings for each other. Mr. Corman (Apple TV Plus) Josh compares God to a pretend mouse. Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus) It’s Christmas in Richmond, and Rebecca gets Ted on...
TV & VideosColumbus Alive

New to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney+ for Aug. 13

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere (NBC) Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere (ABC) The Skeleton Twins (2014) Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original) The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021) Unsane (2018) Aug. 19. Blast Beat (2020) Jungleland (2021) Prime Video. Aug....
TV SeriesWashington Post

What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Cooking with Paris’ on Netflix

Turner & Hooch (Disney Plus) Scott tracks down a notorious fugitive jewel thief and Hooch gets obsessed with a squeaky toy. Marvel Studios: Legends (Disney Plus) Take a look at Peggy Carter, a prominent character in “Captain America.”. Siesta Key (MTV at 8) Juliette wants to make amends with Kelsey, who is...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Bake Squad” on Netflix

Everyone doesn’t like to cook, but most people would agree that they love to eat. Needless to say, it’s easy to see why cooking competition shows have become so popular. Just when you thought there weren’t any more spins that could be put on cooking battles, a new show emerges. That’s precisely what has happened with the upcoming Netflix series, Bake Squad. The show, which is hosted by baker and Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, offers a unique competition that allows bakers to put their skills to the ultimate test. During each episode, contestants will be tasked with preparing a dessert for someone’s special day, and the best dessert will be used at the event. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Bake Squad.
TV Seriesgoodhousekeeping.com

Melissa Roxburgh Tweets Super Exciting News About 'Manifest' on Netflix

Thanks to the #SaveManifest movement on social media, Manifest might not be gone forever after all. Since Manifest was canceled on NBC earlier this summer ahead of season 4, hardcore fans of the show have been doing all they can to get the network to reconsider and/or convince Netflix to pick up the series. Apart from tweeting endlessly with the hashtag #SaveManifest and signing petitions, some fans flocked to Netflix to rewatch the series to show how much they care. These fans, combined with growing intrigue around the plane drama, resulted in Manifest claiming the number-one spot on Netflix's list of most-watched shows for weeks.
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Clickbait’ Trailer: Netflix Kidnapping Thriller Puts Adrien Grenier in the Hot Seat

The latest limited series from Netflix looks to be drawing on a lot of topics seen swirling around social media, from bad men to internet conspiracy theories. Basedon the first trailer, which you can see below, “Clickbait” aims to be an edgy look at the ways we examine people and the simmering secrets that lie underneath. The series tells the story of Nick Brewer (Adrien Grenier) who one day disappears. As his wife (Betty Gabriel) and sister (Zoe Kazan) start looking for him, a livestream pops up showing Nick holding signs alleging he’s beaten and murdered women. When the videos hit...
MoviesInternational Business Times

What To Watch On HBO Max, Netflix And In Theaters This Weekend

Wondering what to watch this weekend on streaming platforms or in theaters? Here's a hand-picked list of the upcoming movies for you to choose from and enjoy, either from the comfort of your home or by visiting the nearest theater to get the cinematic experience. The Suicide Squad. The highly...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

What time is Gone for Good coming to Netflix?

Gone for Good is the latest Harlan Coben adaptation heading to Netflix. What time can you start streaming the new crime thriller?. If you love Harlan Coben novels, you’ll be excited to hear about the latest adaptation. Netflix has done a good job with these adaptations, bringing the stories to life and leaving us guessing to the end. Would the stories wrap in the same way as the books or not?
Behind Viral VideosGamespot

Netflix's Social Media Thriller Clickbait Gets Fast-Moving First Trailer

The first trailer for Clickbait has been released. The new 8-episode Netflix thriller stars Entourage's Adrian Grenier and it releases on August 25. Grenier plays Nick Brewer, an apparently normal husband and dad who suddenly disappears. Soon after, Nick resurfaces online, in a disturbing video in which he has been beaten, holding a sign that reads, "I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die." A hunt for Nick ensues, but as more videos appear, his family starts to suspect that Nick might not be everything he seemed to be. This fast-paced trailer suggests a glossy thriller that combines elements of Search Party, Gone Girl, and the Saw movies--check it below:

Comments / 0

Community Policy