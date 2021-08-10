New youth coalition RiSE unites Seneca County kids

WATERLOO — There’s a new youth coalition serving Seneca County. RiSE, which takes its acronym from their motto “Resilience and Inclusion for Students Everywhere,” endeavors to create activities of interest for local youth, as well as promoting initiatives to create a kinder and safer community. Currently, RiSE represents students from Waterloo High School and Mynderse Middle School, and is accepting new members. They hope to have representatives from all regions of Seneca County.