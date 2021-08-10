Cancel
How This Woman's PCOS Diagnosis Led to Her Being Diagnosed With Type 2 Diabetes

Cover picture for the articleBriana Roa had prediabetes for years—but after another medical diagnosis, she was officially diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. For Briana Roa, the word "diet" has always been part of her vocabulary. "I was always a bigger kid and I remember hitting 200 pounds in middle school," she tells Health. "It was hard because it made me feel lonely to not be able to do some of the things other kids could do easily."

