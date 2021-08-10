Gout-associated monosodium urate crystal-induced necrosis is independent of NLRP3 activity but can be suppressed by combined inhibitors for multiple signaling pathways

Hypoxia promotes inflammation in the tumor microenvironment. Although hypoxia-inducible factor 1α (HIF1α) is a master modulator of the response to hypoxia, the exact mechanisms through which HIF1α regulates the induction of inflammation remain largely unclear. Using The Cancer Genome Atlas Lung Squamous Cell Carcinoma (TCGA-LUSC) database, we divided patients with LUSC into two groups based on low or high HIF1α expression. After analyzing the differentially expressed genes in these two groups, we found that HIF1α was positively correlated with interleukin 1A (IL1A) and IL6 expression. Our in vitro study showed that hypoxic stress did not induce IL1A or IL6 expression in tumor cells or macrophages but dramatically enhanced their expression when co-cultured with tumor cells. We then investigated the effect of tumor-derived exosomes on macrophages. Our data suggested that the changes in miR101 in the tumor-derived exosomes played an important role in IL1A and IL6 expression in macrophages, although the hypoxic stress did not change the total amount of exosome secretion. The expression of miR101 in exosomes was suppressed by hypoxic stress, since depletion of HIF1α in tumor cells recovered the miR101 expression in both tumor cells and exosomes. In vitro, miRNA101 overexpression or uptake enriched exosomes by macrophages suppressed their reprogramming into a pro-inflammatory state by targeting CDK8. Injection of miR101 into xenografted tumors resulted in the suppression of tumor growth and macrophage tumor infiltration in vivo. Collectively, this study suggests that the HIF1α-dependent suppression of exosome miR101 from hypoxic tumor cells activates macrophages to induce inflammation in the tumor microenvironment.