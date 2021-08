Schools start up again in Lake Oswego August 30 which means there are 15 more days to enjoy the “lazy hazy crazy days of summer.”. SWIM PARK. Afternoons spent at the Lake Grove Swim Park are some of my kids’ happiest summer memories. If you live within the original Lake Grove School District boundaries, you are eligible for a park pass. If you don’t, another option is the Lake Oswego Swim Park on the other end of the lake which is open to all Lake Oswego residents. Both parks have lifeguards on duty so take advantage of this opportunity to cool off in the lake and relax. Both parks close once school starts, so this is definitely a summer bucket list item that needs to get checked off!