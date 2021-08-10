Review: WHAT IF ... ?, The Marvel Machine Strikes Again

The below review contains discussion of certain plot points of the premiere of What If...?, but no major spoilers. What If...? will start streaming on Disney+ on Aug. 11. For a cinematic universe as tightly plotted as the MCU, Marvel’s What If…? presents some pretty exciting possibilities. With Disney+’s new streaming anthology, years and years of canon, character development, and interconnected stories can be totally ignored in favor of pondering what MCU history would look like if things changed ever so slightly. What If’s premiere episode may delight in proving the only rules of the show are that there are no rules, but there are some cracks in the foundation that could hurt the series going forward.