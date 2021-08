We are dog people. In fact, as I’m writing this blog, my 15-year-old cockapoo, “Frisky” is in his customary position next to me. He’s as much a part of our family as anyone else and we realize there are more days behind than in front. When his time to cross the rainbow bridge comes, it will be a devastating time for us. It is this love for our pooch that makes this story all the more sickening. I cannot imagine the kind of person who would do this.