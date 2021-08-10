Cancel
Michigan State

Fired for Marijuana? You Should Still Get Unemployment in Michigan

By Bobby Guy
 5 days ago
Attorney General Dana Nessel says that employers cannot control your private life and you should not be ineligible for unemployment because of marijuana use. What you do on your time is your business. That has long been the prevailing attitude of employees and now, Michigan's Attorney General has made it official that she is on your side. Dana Nessel filed an amicus brief before the Unemployment Insurance Appeals Commission on August 9 that argues a person fired for marijuana use outside the workplace is still eligible for unemployment benefits.

