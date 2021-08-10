Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

'What If...?' is doing one imaginative thing Marvel could never do before

By Dais Johnston
Inverse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the lines between what’s “canon” and what’s merely comic lore have always been sharply drawn. But thanks to the introduction of both the multiverse and What If...?, such distinctions are getting blurrier. What If...?, a franchise that usually safeguards its canon, suddenly has the freedom...

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Jack Kirby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Wandavision#Falcon#Inverse#American#Mcu#T Challa Star Lord
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
MoviesInverse

Marvel’s most threatens the future of the entire MCU

In Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark says, “I love you 3000.” Little did we know, he was actually describing the amount of money Marvel (and DC) typically pay the creators of the comic books where these stories originate. Avengers: Endgame made $2.8 billion at the box office. Most comic book creators...
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel's What If...? Writer Pitched Old Man Cap, Jane Foster Thor Before Knowing MCU Plans

Marvel's What If...? series head writer and producer A.C. Bradley accidentally spoiled some of the biggest twists of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for herself while pitching the show. In a new interview, Bradley recalls how she presented her ideas for What If...? to Marvel Studios - including episodes that featured an old man version of Steve Rogers/Captain America, and one focused on Jane Foster's Mighty Thor. Unfortunately, Bradley had her ideas rejected - mostly because Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios creative team were already planning to use them! Bradley had to learn some early spoilers for Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love & Thunder - but hey, that sacrifice landed her the job at What If...?
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel’s What If...? Creator Pitched Captain Marvel to Marvel Studios Before Landing Animated Series

Marvel's What If... is premiering on Disney+ this month week, and the official cast list was released today and features nearly 50 stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While there are many exciting actors on the line-up, some big names won't be included in the series, including Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel). While Larson won't be lending her voice to the project, the show does have an interesting Captain Marvel connection. In a press release shared by Disney earlier today, it was revealed that Marvel's What If...'s creator, AC Bradley, once pitched a Captain Marvel idea to Marvel Studios.
Comicsallears.net

What the ‘Loki’ Finale Means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

So, now that Loki has finished its inaugural season, we’ve been brainstorming about what the implications of the series as a whole means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in general. And, there might be some BIG things to come in reference to the comics, as well as past and future...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Marvel Fans Discover Synced-Up End Scenes in Wandavision and Loki

This goes to show that if you give fans enough coincidence to go on they’ll act as eagle-eyed theorists every time since one of the current theories made by Marvel fans is that the moment that Wanda realized her potential was when He Who Remains states to Loki and Sylvie that they crossed the threshold and the Sacred Timeline was fracturing. There’s also the connection that when Agatha Harkness falls to the ground that He Who Remains drops something on his desk. To those that love to attribute a grandiose meaning to everything, these moments were connected in a way that meant that Wanda had had a hand in fracturing the Sacred Timeline and that there was a connection between her show and Loki’s. Well, the simple answer is that yes, there is a connection, they’re both in the MCU. Apart from that, there isn’t much of a connection between them since like it or not, Wanda might be a very powerful individual and steeped in supernatural ability, but as far as anyone knows she’s still earth-based and doesn’t have a huge, working knowledge of the Sacred Timeline.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Latest Doctor Strange 2 Update Teases Big Things For His Magical Power

Following the Loki season finale, the hype level has been through the roof for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, since many people (but not all) believe that the third Spider-Man flick will somehow connect to the multiverse. Of course, Stephen Strange (who will appear in the Spider-Man sequel) will also be playing with multiple realities in his second solo outing, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But what does this mean for his power set? Well, the latest update on the film is teasing some big things for his magical abilities.
MoviesInside the Magic

Director Says the WORST MCU Film Should Have Killed Off Loki

After Thor (2011) brought the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) to the MCU, the Marvel movie’s sequel Thor: The Dark World (2013) tried to build on the success but nearly brought Thor and the Asgardians crashing down. The Norse Mythology Gods seemed like a lost cause in the MCU until Thor: Ragnarok (2017) director Taika Waititi took them in a whole new direction. Now, The Dark World director Alan Taylor has revealed how his film went so wrong.
TV & VideosInverse

What If...? Episode 1 fixes a huge missed Iron Man opportunity

One of the best parts of What If...? is that it brings back the halcyon days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all the way back in Phase 1. When Captain America: The First Avenger premiered in theaters, the MCU was still a wild experiment at risk of failing, and nothing like the juggernaut it is today. Given this, the narratives in these first few Marvel movies are more conventional than the literally reality-shaking stories told in the latest MCU entries.
MoviesCollider

Here Are All the Marvel Actors Doing Voices in ‘What If…?’

If you thought Avengers: Endgame was the most star-studded affair in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then brace yourself for the Disney Plus series What If...?, which premieres on August 11. The franchise's first canonical animation draws inspiration from the beloved comic book series of the same name, reimagined with Jeffrey Wright voicing The Watcher, an all-powerful entity who acts as our guide to the weird and wonderful scenarios that could unfold if a couple of minor events turned out differently.
TV SeriesComicBook

What If...? Scrapped Episodes Revealed Including Hydra Captain America and Grotesque Spider-Man

For the most part, the filmmakers behind Marvel's What If...? were granted tremendous leeway in concocting the stories they wanted to create. When AC Bradley and her team first formed the writer's room, they were told not to worry about any contract qualms and instead, simply write the best stories possible. If a contract dispute came up or the studio wasn't able to land an actor for a voice role, the show would simply recast the character in question. Despite all that, there were still a few ideas, however, that had to be left on the chopping block.
Moviescryptopotato.com

Following Spider-Man: Marvel Launches NFT Collection for Captain America and Sam Wilson

After the success of the Spider-Man NFTs, Marvel Entertainment has decided to expand the non-fungible token universe. Marvel fans will be able to enjoy a new set of NFTs focusing on their favorite superheroes. The new digital collection will include some of the most iconic participants, including Captain America, Bucky Barnes, and the Red Skull.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s What If…? Creator Wanted Hydra Captain America Episode

As you’d imagine for a project where literally anything is possible, the creative team behind Marvel’s What If…? were forced to leave a number of ideas on the sidelines for a variety of reasons, one of which included creator A.C. Bradley pitching an episode that turned out to be identical to the plot of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
TV SeriesInverse

What If release date, start time, trailer, plot for the Marvel premiere

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get weird. Like, really weird. What If...? isn’t just the MCU’s first animated show, it’s also the first anthology and the first story told inside the multiverse. But what time does What If release on Disney+? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Episode 1 premiere.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘What If…?’ On Disney+, An Animated Series Where Marvel Characters Live Alternate Existences

The new Marvel Studios animated series What If…? ponders the possibility of what might have happened if characters from the MCU made slightly different decisions, and the “butterfly effect” those decisions may have ended up creating. The Watcher serves as an observer; he says during his narration that he won’t interfere in the goings on of these alternate realities.
TV SeriesInverse

What If Episode 1 sets up a surprising new team leader for Avengers 5

The next time the Avengers assemble, it’s going to be a very different team. Iron Man is dead. Black Widow is dead. Captain America is an old man possibly living in a different dimension. And Hawkeye is about to retire. Avengers 5 is a movie in need of a leader, and What If...? may have just given us an unexpected answer.
TV ShowsInverse

What If...? succeeds by using a meta trick only Marvel could pull off

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in absolutely no hurry. This franchise has been expanding its rich mythology for over a decade, with no signs of slowing down. Even individual movies are epic works on their own, with all 20-odd films hovering around the two-hour mark and Avengers: Endgame even clocking in at over three hours long.
TV SeriesInverse

What If...? Episode 1 reveals the show’s . And how to fix it.

Marvel fans have yet to reach an overall consensus on What If’s first installment, but the general opinion right now seems to be that “What If… Captain Carter Were The First Avenger?” was great in some ways and lackluster in others. Visually, What If…? is one of the more beautiful...
MoviesInverse

Marvel's top 10 upcoming movies and shows, ranked by fan excitement

“Just because something works doesn’t mean it can’t be improved.”. With Marvel’s Phase 4 ramping up, Inverse asked our readers (that’s you!) which upcoming Marvel shows and movies they’re most excited for. Turns out, fans are most hyped for Marvel’s movies, especially ones that involve multiverse-hopping shenanigans. Projects that involved...

Comments / 0

Community Policy